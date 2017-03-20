29°
Time to get behind one of city's newest businesses

Paul Pisasale, Ipswich Mayor | 20th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
Steve and Ken along with their partners have opened Two Butchers at Orion.
Steve and Ken along with their partners have opened Two Butchers at Orion.

TWO Butchers is a carnivore's paradise now open at Orion Springfield Central. Co-owner Steve McMeniman works with farmers to source the finest meat around.

Ipswich forges identity as an intelligent city

Ipswich continues to attract national and international interest as a smart city. I recently spoke at the Intelligent Communities Forum in Melbourne and the Australian Smart Cities and Infrastructure Summit in Sydney where it was clear that Ipswich is well positioned as a leader in digital innovation and transformation. Last week we also welcomed back our friends from the Global Smart City and Community Coalition in the Netherlands.

Get behind this year's Relay for Life

More than $15,300 has already been raised for the 2017 City of Ipswich Relay for Life - a tremendous effort with the event to be held on May 27 and 28. This year's relay goal has been set at $90,000 so I encourage everyone to get behind this huge community event. Register at relayforlife .org.au

Sports stars inspire at industry breakfast

It was great to hear from former Brisbane Lion Simon Black and hockey star Kazzia Lammon at last week's Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry breakfast. The breakfast was also an important opportunity to learn more about Konica Minolta and how the business continues to evolve.

More to come on sustainability plan

Stay tuned for the upcoming launch of council's Sustainability Plan. We continue to work hard to secure a clean, green future and recently announced a $5 million investment strategy to boost our reserves and conservation estates. We will increase infrastructure in our green spaces over the next five years.

Youth to learn skills at Tivoli project

Two new Skilling Queenslanders for Work projects have started at the Tivoli Miracle Centre. Two programs - one in construction and one in event management - have attracted 12 participants each. Young people will learn building, landscaping and community event management skills during the hands-on projects.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business ipswich ipswich city council mayor on monday (ipswich) opinion pisasale on monday two butchers

