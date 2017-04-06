Time to get a two-week James Bond film festival in Ipswich

SCREEN TIME: Ipswich-raised Sidney Cotton's connections to James Bond provides potential for a two-week film festival in the city.

IPSWICH is in prime position to make the most of its stunning connection with the fictional spy James Bond.

One of the inspirations for Ian Fleming's 007 is without doubt Sidney Cotton - real life spy, aviator and inventor who grew up at Hidden Vale Homestead, now Spicers Hidden Vale retreat, and whose ashes reside in Tallegalla Cemetery.

Cr David Pahlke is to be commended for his enthusiasm for making Ipswich a global destination for tourists and maximising the Cotton/Bond links.

He has a few exciting announcements to make shortly and the QT looks forward to hearing what they are.

Fleming's Bond is a good excuse for a glitzy party, a film festival, a musical, fashion show or a play.

There was a James Bond 007 Film Festival in Kankakee, Illinois in 2014 - a city of 28,000.

That followed James Bond Film Festival in Vancouver, Canada in 2013.

The potential is there for Ipswich to hold one of its own, and a substantial one at that given the historical synergies that are already in place.

Imagine a giant outdoor screen at Spicers on a balmy, starry night showing all of the 24 Bond films made over a two-week festival.