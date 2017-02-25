Time to frock up for Show Ball in Marburg

POLISH those pumps and pick out a new ball gown, Marburg is looking to crown a new queen.

Leading off the annual show ball season around the district, Marburg Show Society has put the call out for entrants in the Show Girl and Show Queen competitions.

Joy Boughen, Show Girl co-ordinator for the society, said the quests continued a tradition dating back more than 100 years.

"Since the Marburg Show Society first started, there has been a Show Girl and a Show Queen, and we are getting ready for the 2017 quest,” Mrs Boughen said.

"It is a big thrill, and we are excited about finding the next generation of Show Girls and Queens.”

Shelby and Bradley Hill ready to dance at the Marburg Show Ball. Ali Kuchel

With the quests upholding many traditions from the past, Mrs Boughen said it was important all young women thinking of entering understood the commitment they were making.

"The Show Queen and Princesses play a big role at the Marburg Show, they attend our official morning tea, participate in the Grand Parade, they are part of the official opening ceremony and also help escort our patrons around the show,” she said.

Mrs Boughen said the Show Queen was selected at the Show Ball, and was judged on dress and deportment, with a number of elements checked by the judges.

"The judges are looking for ladies who present with a complete ensemble, from gloves and handbag to stockings, shoes, it must all match up as part of their complete outfit,” she said.

YOUNG DANCERS: Kelly-Lea Wormington, Emma Linde and Ashley Eilers at the Marburg Show Ball in 2016. Ali Kuchel

While entrants take part in a parade for the judges, Mrs Boughen said the Marburg Show Society had made one change for this year.

"Previously, the girls would move to a Gypsy Tap or Pride of Erin, however we recognise these dances are not taught at school any longer, so we are providing chaperones, experienced dancers, who will escort the contestants during the judging, to help them relax and feel comfortable while they move around the dance floor,” she said.

For the Marburg Show Girl, judging of their dress and deportment is just as rigorous, however they are also quizzed on their knowledge of rural life.

"The Show Girl is an even more important role, as they also go on to represent the Society at district, and then possibly regional and State finals, to be selected as the Show Girl of the Year at the Brisbane Exhibition,” Mrs Boughen said.

READY TO GLIDE: Marburg Show Ball Show Queen Sky Hall from Ipswich, dancing with Anthony Moye. Ali Kuchel

Entrants face questions about the local history of Marburg, the regional Show movement and what it represents, as well as questions about general current affairs knowledge.

"There is a lot of tradition, but we are proud of our history, and these quests are one way to ensure the traditions remain alive, and are passed on to the next generation, so they can carry them forward into the future.”

While the Show Girl and Show Queen are the sole preserve of young women, Mrs Boughen said the Rural Ambassador quest was open to anyone under the age of 30, who was able to commit to representing the Show Society.

"This previously was the domain of the young farmers, however it is now open to anyone who wants to come forward, providing they are able to meet the judging criteria,” she said.

Like the Show Girl, Mrs Boughen said would-be Rural Ambassadors must be able to talk comfortably and confidently on a variety of rural-related topics.

"This is a another of our representative roles, the Rural Ambassador also escorts our VIPs and then goes on to compete at regional and state level, so there is a need for them to be conversant on a range of topics.”

Gentlemen should wear suits, and while cowboy-style boots are acceptable, Mrs Boughen said they should be clean and polished.

"We are every bit as keen on their deportment, we ask them to be able to fulfil the role of the country gentleman, who is both well-groomed and a confident speaker,” she said.

Mrs Boughen said popular local dance band White Heather would provide the music for this year's ball.

.

The Marburg Show Ball is Saturday, April 1 at the Show Hall, Queen St Marburg. Tickets can be pre-ordered. Phone Rob Krause on 0449757493.