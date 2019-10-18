Menu
Ipswich Musketeers pitcher Dean Jones is getting back into his Sunday rhythm as last season's grand finalists look to get their season going.
Softball and Baseball

Time to fire: Musketeers eager to ignite winning run

David Lems
by
18th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
BASEBALL: Still searching for their first win of the season, Ipswich Musketeers are hoping for a more settled weekend in the Greater Brisbane League.

Musketeers face the Coomera Cubs away tonight and on Sunday after rain issues against Pine Hills.

The Musketeers were trailing 1-0 last Friday night at Pine Hills when the game was delayed after two and a half innings due to rain.

The match was continued at 1-0 on Sunday afternoon after the first scheduled game that day with Musketeers going down 4-0.

In the opening Sunday clash with Pine Hills, the Ipswich combination lost 4-2 with pitcher Dean Jones conceding three home runs in that clash.

Musketeers head coach Greg Suthers said it was a bit frustrating having to resume the Friday night game on Sunday. However, he's keen for his team to build some momentum now the American imports are all on board and after early season player unavailability.

"The good news is we will have quite a few home games at the back end of the season,'' Suthers said, having endured a series of away matches.

"This half of the year, there's guys off work and amongst other things the imports coming out and getting used to the team.''

Suthers was planning to start Californian pitcher Ryan Daugherty on the mound tonight with the latest arrival Logan Grigsby as reliever.

Ipswich pitcher Dean Jones will continue his Sunday duties with Grigsby to back him up.

After hitting was a strength of Musketeers in their run to the grand final last season, Suthers said that was another area the team was working hard on.

"We starting to get hits. We're not bunching them up,'' he said. "We talked about it at training, working hard to get base runners on and score.''

However, with more team stability, he hopes the Musketeers can get their season firing this weekend.

Game day

GBL: Tonight (7.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Coomera Cubs at Beenleigh.

Sunday (1.30pm): Musketeers v Coomera at Coomera.

