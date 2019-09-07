Time to dive in to swimming, on your marks for athletics

HOUSE RULES

THE summer swimming and athletics seasons are almost upon us.

CYMS St Edmund's Swimming Club is based at St Edmund's College in Woodend.

Club nights are run on Tuesdays from 5.30pm.

The first club night, as well as sign-on night, is on Tuesday, October 8, from 5.30pm.

The club are offering new members to try out swim club for free for two weeks on October 8 and 15. Grab a friend and head along to the CYMS St Edmund's Swim Club.

Western Aquatics Swim Club is based at the West Moreton Anglican College at Karrabin.

Club nights are run on Fridays. The first swim night, which is also a sign-on night for new swimmers, will be held on Friday, October 11.

Swimmers are able to register online at any time through the Swimming Queensland website.

Ipswich Vikings Swimming Club are based out of the Bundamba Aquatic Centre.

Club nights are run on Wednesdays with the first swim night being held on October 9.

New swimmers are able to head along to the first club night and someone from the club will be able to assist with registration for the season.

Woogaroo Swimming Club is based at the Goodna Aquatic Centre. Club nights are run on Wednesdays from 5.30pm.

For more information about the first club night, keep an eye on the club's Facebook page and website.

Regional sign-ons

IPSWICH Little Athletics is based at Limestone Park, Ipswich.

Club nights are run Fridays with training on Tuesdays. The club offers new members the opportunity to pay $10 for a trial, which includes two Friday nights and one Tuesday training during September.

Rosewood Little Athletics are based at Rosewood State High School. Club days are run on Saturdays from 7.30am.

The club are having a sign-on day tomorrow from 3-5pm at Rosewood State High School oval.

Colleges is based at West Moreton Anglican College and runs club nights on Fridays from 5pm. The club offer a two week trial for new members at a cost of $10.

For more information email colleges.little.athletics@gmail.com

Goodna Little Athletics is based at Evan Marginson Park. Goodna runs club nights on Friday nights starting from 6pm.

For more information keep an eye on the club's Facebook page.