Time to celebrate the arts in three-day inaugural event

A NEW festival will take place in early September, a festival that is designed to celebrate the arts in our community, a festival the organisers are positive will become a large annual festival which will attract people from around the south-east corner of the state and beyond.

Fused - Celebrating the Arts will be staged in and around the CBD on the weekend of September 8-10, 2017.

Whilst the inaugural event is only three days, organisers believe in the future it will become a major celebration of the arts in this community over a much longer period of time.

This year, Fused is supported by Ipswich City Council. In the future it will need to stand on its own and be sponsored by business and the community.

The research on festivals has shown they bring economic benefit to a community and help to make the city vibrant and unique.

One only has to take a look at Toowoomba and their first street art festival to understand the values to a community these types of events have.

In Toowoomba, its street art festival left that community buzzing with excitement.

It was a positive and beautiful thing that drew people from all ages into their CBD to view the works of art on buildings and in laneways.

For the past six months a small dedicated committee has worked to establish a festival that will celebrate the arts in the Ipswich community.

The arts and artists need to be recognised for the outstanding work they do and what art does for a community.

The arts is the soul of any community and it is pleasing that the council has finally recognised this by fully sponsoring this event.

For too long our civic leaders have turned their back on the soul of our community in favour of development.

Let's hope that this support from them is the turning point in our city's arts recovery because it has been individual artists and arts community groups that have nurtured the city's soul. It is time they are reinforced by the civic and business leaders of this community.

Over this weekend a number of different events are to be staged. For instance, art will be exhibited by members of Arts Connect in Cactus coffee shop, a large mural is to be painted on the wall of Goelby's building, Inspirations Gallery is holding a special art exhibition and Arts Alive - Ipswich is conducting a painting workshop titled Ipswich on a Palette.

On the Saturday, workshops and stalls will feature in d'Arcy Doyle Place. The Ipswich Musical Theatre Company has their performance of Les Miserables in the Ipswich Civic Centre and the Teacher Librarian Network's Story Art Festival will feature in the Ipswich Community Gallery.

That production company's performance will run at Studio 188 and live music will be heard in Goelby's Basement on Saturday night.

There will be something for everyone and all ages.

I am told that there will be a lot more information coming out so it is important to keep an eye out for this.

But, more importantly you attend the events and bring all your friends and relatives to make this inaugural festival a great success.