Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joao Moreira at Royal Randwick last year.
Joao Moreira at Royal Randwick last year.
Horses

Time runs out for Boss on Cup favourite

by Leo Schlink and Michael Manley
1st Nov 2019 4:56 PM

CHAMPION Hong Kong-based jockey Joao Moreira has been confirmed as the rider of Melbourne Cup favourite Constantinople.

Constantinople's trainer David Hayes had been in contact with the Hong Kong Jockey Club who agreed to let Moreira come to Melbourne if he was guaranteed the ride on the horse.

In-form star jockey Glen Boss had been booked to ride Constantinople but lost the ride when he was suspended last Saturday at Randwick for six meetings.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Boss has appealed against the suspension but that won't be heard by Racing New South Wales stewards until Monday.

 

Moriera had been placed on standby to ride Constantinople if Boss's appeal against the suspension was turned down and had agreed to fly in on Monday.

Hayes approached the HKJC about the prospect of Moreira riding Constantinople and they said he could if he was guaranteed the ride.

Moreira will fly into Melbourne on Monday.

Time has run out for jockey Glen Boss to keep his ride on the Melbourne Cup favourite.
Time has run out for jockey Glen Boss to keep his ride on the Melbourne Cup favourite.

He finished second in the 2016 Melbourne Cup on Heartbreak City.

Constantinople firmed into $7.50 favourite with Ladbrokes for the Melbourne Cup after his unlucky fourth in the Caulfield Cup. 

More Stories

Show More
glenn boss horse racing horses joao moreira melbourne cup
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top 10 things to entertain families this weekend

        premium_icon Top 10 things to entertain families this weekend

        News From markets to movies, live entertainment and craft activities, there is something for everyone this weekend

        • 1st Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        What LNP’s Bradfield Scheme means for the Lockyer

        premium_icon What LNP’s Bradfield Scheme means for the Lockyer

        News Find out what the LNP’s commitment to the New Bradfield Scheme means for Lockyer...

        • 1st Nov 2019 4:07 PM
        Council bans dogs from conservation areas, nature reserves

        premium_icon Council bans dogs from conservation areas, nature reserves

        Council News Dogs will no longer be allowed in popular nature recreation sites.

        • 1st Nov 2019 3:59 PM
        Major hurdle cleared on New Acland mine expansion

        premium_icon Major hurdle cleared on New Acland mine expansion

        Politics THE expansion of the New Acland Coal Mine has taken another step closer, after a...