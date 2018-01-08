Menu
Time is running out to win a double pass to CMC Rocks 2018

SOLD OUT: Country music festival CMC Rocks is back in 2018. David Nielsen

THOSE still hunting for a CMC Rocks ticket have one more chance to get their hands on a pass.

The Queensland Times are giving one lucky reader the chance to get their hands on a double pass to the sold out CMC Rocks 2018 event.

The prize includes a three-day CMC Rocks QLD 2018 festival double pass worth $698.

Entries are available in the Queensland Times from December 23 to January 20 and the competition closes at midday on January 22.

All 18,000 tickets to this year's event sold out in record time and more than 9000 people are signed up to the wait list on moshtix.com.au.

Topics:  cmc rocks cmc rocks 2018 win tickets

Ipswich Queensland Times
