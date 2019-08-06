Time running out to nominate extraordinary people

2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards Tamzin Christoffel (Junior Sportsperson of the Year) and Deanna Lockett (Senior Sportsperson of the Year).

2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards Tamzin Christoffel (Junior Sportsperson of the Year) and Deanna Lockett (Senior Sportsperson of the Year). Franca Tigani

THE 2019 City of Ipswich Sports Awards aim to recognise and reward the extraordinary contribution by people within the Ipswich community who work tirelessly in their chosen sport/s.

The awards also honour those who enhance the lives of others through providing sporting opportunities.

Nominations are invited for individuals and groups who meet the selection criteria of one or more of the eight categories:

Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson: This award is presented to a senior Ipswich sportsperson who has achieved great results between July 1, 2018 and June 30 this year. Nominees must have been 18 years or older as at the July 1, 2018 in order to qualify for this category.

City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson: This award is presented to a junior Ipswich sportsperson who has achieved great results between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Nominees must have been 17 years or younger as at July 1, 2018 in order to qualify.

Masters Sportsperson: This award is presented to an Ipswich sportsperson who has achieved great results between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Nominees must have been 35 years or older as at the July 1, 2018 in order to qualify for this category.

Team: This award is presented to a team based at an Ipswich organisation that has achieved great results between July1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Sporting Organisation: This award is presented to an Ipswich organisation that has achieved significant success including results of members, hosting of events and implementation of innovative ideas.

Coach: This award is presented to an Ipswich based coach or a coach of an Ipswich based athlete/s that has helped their athlete/s to great results between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Official: This award is presented to an Ipswich based official who has achieved great results between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Volunteer: This award is presented to an Ipswich based volunteer who has provided a significant contribution to the Ipswich sporting community.

To nominate a volunteer fill out the online form.

A Sports Awards guidelines document has been developed to provide clarity on who is eligible as well as how the categories are assessed. Nominators are encouraged to read the guidelines before submitting a nomination.

The Sports Awards Guidelines as well as the online application form can be found at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/sportsawards.

Nominations close at midnight on August 18 so get in quick.