Time running out to apply for handy grants

A REMINDER that Round 2 of the Ipswich City Council Sport and Recreation Grants are open.

Applications close on March 31.

The three categories are:

Event Grant - The Sport and Recreation Event Grant aims to assist organisations to host local, regional, state, national and international sporting events within the boundaries of the city.

Events that were supported in round one were: Ipswich and District Rifle Club Open Prize Meet, Queensland Cricket State Championships, State Mountain Bike Championships, Greater Springfield Run for Life, Wild West XCO Mountain Bike Series, Woogaroo Swimming Club Long Course Meet and Rosewood Bowls Corporate Challenge.

Minor Facilities Grant: The grant aims to assist local organisations to improve existing community sport and recreation facilities in Ipswich.

Projects supported in round one were: Roof for staging area at Ipswich BMX Club, bench seating at Raceview Soccer Club, power and lights to shed at Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association and upgrading synthetic on cricket practice nets at Central Districts Cricket Club.

Remember that if you are planning on submitting a Minor Facilities Grant application, be aware that the project must have been submitted to Council via the Sport Facility Improvement Request online form.

The form can be found at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au or email sportrecreation@ipswich.qld.gov.au for more information.

Participation Grant: The grant aims to assist local organisations to conduct a program to increase participation and/or membership in their organisation.

Programs supported in round one were: Junior T Ball Program at Musketeers Sports Club, Come and Try Target Shooting at the Ipswich and District Rifle Club, Multicultural Youth and Girls Basketball at Springfield Brumbies Basketball and the Raceview Minis Program at Raceview Soccer Club.

Application forms are online at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au.

If you would like more information email sportrecreation@ ipswich.qld.gov.au