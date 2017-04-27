Time running out to lodge land valuation objection

IPSWICH residents have less than two weeks to lodge an objection to their latest land valuations.

The State Government sent out 1.19 million valuations to Queenslanders in March and while owners have the right to disagree, they're only given 60 days to do so.

Now the May 8 deadline is approaching.

Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray says all objections lodged in time will be evaluated and will take into account any permanent damage caused by the recent flooding caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"A 60 day objection period that commenced on the day that valuation notices were issued is coming to a close," Mr Bray said.

"Landowners who disagree with their valuation and wish to have it reviewed must lodge an objection by Monday 8 May 2017.

"All objections received will be reviewed by experienced departmental officers who consider all information relating to the objection.

"Landowners who have suffered permanent damage to their land as a result of recent natural disasters should collect supporting information, including photographs and diagrams, showing that permanent damage has occurred, and lodge a written request to have the permanent damage taken into account.

"The Land Valuation Act 2010 permits amendments to valuations if landowners apply to the Valuer-General within six months of the permanent damage occurring."

Mr Bray said landowners who believed their valuation was incorrect and could provide supporting information could lodge their objection online.

"Online objections can be made using the objection kit on the Land Valuations website or emailing valuation.enquiries@dnrm.qld.gov.au," he said.

"The online objection system allows landowners to complete objections, attach relevant documents, save a draft and receive instant confirmation when the objection is lodged.

"Landowners without internet access can lodge a hard copy objection by calling 1300 664 217 to order an objection kit which includes the objection form and an easy to follow step-by-step guide."

There is no fee to lodge an objection.

"The only cost a landowner would incur would be if they chose to engage a private valuer or agent to support their objection, which is not a requirement," Mr Bray said.

A list of Queensland's statutory land valuations, an interactive map for major residential areas that includes residential sales information, and a rural sales map can be viewed online at www.qld.gov.au/landvaluation until 6 June 2017 - allowing landowners to compare their valuations with others in their area.

Hard copies of the valuation list can also be viewed at Department of Natural Resources and Mines business centres and local government offices during normal business hours until close of business on 6 June 2017.