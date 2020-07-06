Menu
Letters to the Editor

Time for Queensland footy fans to switch allegiances

6th Jul 2020 2:15 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Broncos are in a sorry state of affairs and now maybe it is time for Queenslanders to learn about the real man's football, AFL.

I would encourage everybody to change their allegiance to the Lions and the Suns. Let's support Dane Zorko and David Swallow and the boys as the Lions are 3rd and Suns are 2nd on the AFL ladder.

AFL is a national game whereas NRL is only the east coast.

Maybe it is time for Queenslanders to get cultured and learn about a real national game. Go Lions and Suns.

Stephen Boyce, Booval

Ipswich Queensland Times

