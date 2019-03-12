Time-poor mum's shortcut to new car

NO DRAMAS: Sharon Tafili bought a new Toyota Corolla through an online order and collect system from Llewellyn Toyota. She received the keys from account manager Robbie Munro on Friday afternoon.

NO DRAMAS: Sharon Tafili bought a new Toyota Corolla through an online order and collect system from Llewellyn Toyota. She received the keys from account manager Robbie Munro on Friday afternoon. Rob Williams

WHEN busy mum Sharon Tafili's old car broke down recently, she dreaded the thought of having to shop around local dealerships.

Ms Tafili made an interesting discovery when searching on the computer.

She found a way of buying a new car without setting foot in a dealership.

Ms Tafili drove off in her new Toyota Corolla on Friday and became the first Llewellyn Motors customer to use the Order and Collect online service.

"My car had broken down and I needed a new one immediately,” she said.

"I didn't have the time to go around car shopping, but I knew I wanted a Toyota. I started looking them up on the website and it took me to the Order and Collect system.”

In Ms Tafili's case, the turnaround was extremely quick; fewer than seven days from sending the order to picking up the new car.

Not being fussy, she made sure she selected a model Llewellyn's had in stock.

Lead consultant Robbie Munro said it was a prime example of why the Order and Collect system would suit some buyers perfectly.

"It takes about 10 minutes to put an order through,” he said.

"I received Ms Tafili's order on the Sunday night and responded straight away. She had the car by the following Friday.

"If someone is time poor, it is just so easy doing it this way.

"It is just another channel through which we can reach our customers.”

The Toyota Order and Collect system went live on March 1 and, as yet, Llewellyn Motors is yet to receive any follow-up orders.

They expect this to change once the manufacturer ramps up its promotion of the new service.

Mr Munro said the successful first sale was a good sign.

"It seems to work extremely well,” he said.

