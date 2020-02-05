Time is now to prepare for one of region’s biggest charity rides

Keen cyclists have been encouraged to register now for the annual Recruitment 24/7 Ipswich 100 charity ride.

In its 21st year, the event attracts cyclists from across the southeast to what one rider described as the “best run, best supported and friendliest ride” in the area.

Ride manager Gordon Brown said the very first ride was held over a 50km course as a bicentenary event.

“Since then, the club has built the ride up to offer 25, 50 and 100km courses and a challenging 100 Imperial Mile (169km) circuit, all starting and finishing at the University of Southern Qld Ipswich Campus.

“We also have a Kids Caper event including bike safety for young riders and families at the USQ campus,” he said.

“I really encourage riders young and old to register now for the Ipswich 100 and help contribute to better health and the fabulous local charities we support.

Moggill-Mt Crosby Lions Club is partnering with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation on the ride.

Mr Brown said Ipswich-based recruitment and labour-hire company, Recruitment 24/7 had agreed to be the event sponsor for the third year.

“As well as the generous support of Recruitment 24/7, St Andrew’s Private Hospital Ipswich, Exact Radiology, City of Ipswich, and Articulate Framing are on board helping make another successful ride,” he said.

The ride has raised more than $1 million in the past 20 years.

For more information on the Ipswich100 charity ride including routes and registration fees, visit www.ipswich100.com.au