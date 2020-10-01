Time for SEQ cricketers ‘to get fair dinkum, show true form’

HAVING watched some handy SEQ Stormers sides come up short in recent seasons, head coach Craig Jesberg is urging this weekend’s team to show their true colours.

“We need to have a fair dinkum crack and see what happens . . . and maybe we can nail it,’’ Jesberg said.

A new-look SEQ Stormers team is heading to Bundaberg for the annual Queensland Bulls Masters T20 tournament starting on Friday night.

The latest team has only three players from last year, chosen from the recent Len Martin T20 series featuring Ipswich and Warehouse competition players.

Jesberg said the Stormers combination has enough quality to match the competition’s heavyweight sides.

“We’ve got a young side full of enthusiasm,’' Jesberg said.

“We’ve got every department covered.’’

However, the experienced coach is yet to see an SEQ representative side deliver what it is capable of.

“We’ve just got to show ourselves,’’ conceding past teams have been timid in their approach and “not showing our true form’’.

“Hopefully they just want to go out there and say: ‘hey, this is what I do. Let’s do it’.

“And don’t leave it up to the next person.’’

South East Queensland Stormers coach Craig Jesberg. Picture: Rob Williams

The latest Stormers team is being captained by Troy Cooper, who will open the innings.

Other leading batsmen include the classy Lachlan Vellacott, wicketkeeper Charles Matthews, Corey Flood, the hard-hitting Harry Dobson and prolific run getter Lee Watts.

The Stormers have multiple bowling options spearheaded by Blayde Klass, all-rounder Anju Perera and spinner Charith Anthony.

“Everybody can do a job,’’ Jesberg said.

“We’re going in with open eyes and everybody is expecting us not to win and see if we can pounce on Wide Bay first game and get a good start.’’

Jesberg said valuable lessons from past campaigns included slow starts, too many dropped catches and having to chase excessive totals.

“If we are that 10-15 per cent better in each area, we’ll be okay,’’ he said.

He was also keen for his players to arrive in Bundaberg earlier this year to allow more time to settle in and be switched on for Friday night’s opener.

“Just have a good warm-up and be prepared,’’ Jesberg said.

The SEQ Stormers squad contesting this weekend’s Bulls Masters T20 tournament in Bundaberg: Charith Anthony - Mater Hill (Warehouse), Troy Cooper (captain) - Northsiders, Harry Dobson - Central Districts, Blayde Klass - Marburg Mt Crosby, Charles Matthews (WK) - Gold Crest (Warehouse), Anju Perera - South East Redbacks, Corey Flood - Northsiders, Sam Strong - Central Districts, Mitch Thompson - Macgregor (Warehouse), Lachlan Vellacott - Central Districts, Nick Verrenkamp - Northsiders, Lee Watts - Marburg Mt Crosby, Callum Wilton - Northsiders. Coach: Craig Jesberg. Manager: Troy Burns.

No Harding Madsen Shield matches are scheduled this weekend due to the Bulls Masters Challenge.

However, Ipswich Hornets and 2nd Grade Big Bash teams continue their Queensland Premier Grade competitions over the weekend.

GAME DAY

Bulls Masters T20 Challenge

Friday night: SEQ Stormers v Wide Bay Flames

Saturday: SEQ v Far North Fusion; SEQ v North Qld Monsoon

Placement play off Sunday afternoon: 1v2, 3v4, 5v6 7v8.

Qld Premier Grades

1st Grade at Baxter Oval - Ipswich Hornets 7/358 (Anthony Wilson 66*, Adam Smith 15*).

2nd Grade at Robina: Ipswich Hornets 110 v Gold Coast 2/136.

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Grade Big Bash - Audrey Baxter Plate

Round 3 (11am)

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder v Brothers at Walker Oval

Central Districts v Laidley District at Marsden No. 2

Northsiders v South East Redbacks at Marsden No. 3

Bundamba Strollers bye

Round 4 (2.30pm)

Brothers v Northsiders at Walker Oval

Bundamba Strollers v Laidley District at Marsden No. 2

Redbacks v Centrals at Marsden No. 3

Thunder bye

Sunday Raymont Shield Women’s T20 Cricket

Round 5 (10am): Ipswich Hornets v Sunshine Coast Scorchers at Buderim

Round 6 (2pm): Ipswich Hornets v Wynnum Manly/Redlands at Buderim

Under 19: Ipswich Hornets v South Brisbane at Yeronga

Taverners: Ipswich Hornets v University at Baxter Oval

Youth Cup: Logan v Ipswich Hornets at Springwood