Time for seniors to embrace tech world

APPY SENIORS: There are courses for the over 55s which offer a great introduction to the digital world. Jacob Wackerhausen

ACCORDING to National Seniors, whether you're someone who needs all the latest devices and apps or are someone with all the basics to stay in touch and access what you need, technology is now an essential part of life.

The constant changes in modern technology can enrich our lives and make us more self-reliant, which is why it's important to keep up to date.

There are many ways to gain knowledge and skills in the use of mobile devices, computers and other technological equipment.

A multitude of courses are available through many different avenues that will get you tech-savvy.

And like the number of courses available, they all offer differing costs and skills levels.

Locally, computer and internet education organisation for adults over 55, SeniorNet tries to do just that, keep seniors up-to-date with advancements in technology and provide them with the skills to use these devices. It is an incorporated association of seniors aged 50 and over in Ipswich and is dedicated to helping seniors use computers and the internet.

This is an important issue for seniors as more and more organisations move towards total electronic operations.

On Wednesday, August 1, Ipswich SeniorNet will hold an information morning to showcase its training room at the Boiler House at USQ campus.

The information morning will provide an opportunity to meet trainers and discuss training requirements about the use of technology available on iPad, iPhone and iCloud amongst other issues.

SeniorNet will introduce a new government program called Beconnected which is an Australian-wide initiative empowering people to thrive in a digital world.

The program features online learning resources and a network of community partners and offers in-person support to develop your digital skills and confidence.

The information morning offered by Ipswich SeniorNet will provide more details regarding this new program.

Ipswich SeniorNet provides a smorgasbord of topics designed to get you using electronic devices.

Topics such as an introduction to social media or learning how to make collages for electronic display using the picture tools are subjects that are often sought out.

It runs courses designed to provide an in-depth understanding of issues such as basic computer skills, introduction to Windows and email, tablets for complete beginners, digital photography techniques and photo editing.

Another topic you may find useful is genealogy - using directories in family history which can be used to trace movements of people at any given time or learn how to manage your files on your tablet.

These are all useful skills to develop.

If you struggle with using your mobile devices or computer, then SeniorNet Ipswich may just be the organisation you need.

Ipswich SeniorNet can be contacted at the WG Hayden Humanities Centre South St, Ipswich, phone 3812 5036, go to www.seniornet.com.au or email admin@seniornet.com. au