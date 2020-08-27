Time for rival teams to step up against might of Goodna

Valleys score against West End in last weekend’s Round 4 Volunteers Cup match in Ipswich. Picture: Bruce Clayton

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

THE Goodna juggernaut keeps rolling ahead in the Volunteers Cup competition while several other clubs make steady improvements.

After four rounds, we have reached the halfway mark of the competition and it's time for several clubs to show what they have got. It starts on Saturday at the North Ipswich Reserve.

1.30pm: Goodna v Souths

The Goodna machine got the job done last week with a defeat of Gatton.

The Souths club has let their form slip after winning their opening round of the competition. While not at their best last week, Goodna always looked to have the game in hand and must not become complacent or there are several clubs that might get over the top of them.

The Eagles, with a superb blend of veterans and young stars, are combining well and rightfully hold the Premiership favourite tag.

Fullback/centre Besse Aufaga-Tomaga has been one of the stars of the competition so far and Souths must keep a eye on him in this clash if they are hoping for an upset.

The Tigers have been performing okay while not winning but have suffered the most from injuries with both halves in Jordon Lipp and Matt Duggan going down.

Souths must slow down the rampaging Goodna forwards and follow the lead of backrower Mitch Revell who has been outstanding in the opening rounds.

A Goodna footballer is tackled by a Valleys player in last weekend’s Round 4 Volunteers Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Bruce Clayton

3.30pm: Valleys v Gatton

Valleys are starting to show why they are the current Toowoomba Rugby League premiers by flexing their muscles in the past few weeks.

Gatton have been the big improvers from their Round one 1 beating.

Valleys showed that depth will not be a problem with star player Jerome Burns getting injured last week and Josh Chappell picking up the reins like nothing had happened.

Valleys have been best served in the forwards by Jordon Drew and Junior Chong Nee. They will be asking them for another performance like they produced last week.

Gatton have been the big improvers of the competition and now rightly can match it with any team in the Volunteers Cup.

If Gatton are to win this game, they must give hooker Brandon Clarke a helping hand as he has been tireless in previous weeks.

While Valleys look like to have more firepower, I wouldn't be writing the Hawks off completely in this clash.

5.30pm: West End v Norths

West End tasted heartbreak again for the second straight week.

Norths returned to some great form.

This game will be a tight clash with both teams needing the two points to keep them in the all-important top four.

West End has shown they can match it with the better teams and have gone the closest to defeating the Goodna Eagles outfit.

The problem facing coach Jae Woodward is that they seem to lose some concentration in latter parts of games when they should be doing the simple things.

If Woodward can settle on his best team and get them on the park at once, the Bulldogs are the dark horse for the title.

Hooker Aiden Boyce has been inspiration in the middle but needs more forwards to get down and dirty with him.

The Tigers finally put in an 80 minute performance in last week and another effort like that will spell danger for the Bulldogs.

Norths don't just rely on a single player to guide them with Luke Self, Anava Fesolai, Tonga Mounga and captain Chris Scanlon all inspiring their team at different stages.

It's a West End home game and billed as Old Boys Day so lets see if their can show the previous players that have pulled on the maroon and blue jersey that they can worthy also.

Quick thoughts

POSITIVES: 1. Jeff Horn has been a great champion and has brought boxing back onto the big stage but a new champion has taken his mantle. Lets all get behind Tim Tszyu as he starts his trail to a world title.

2. Ipswich State High put in one of the greatest defensive performances ever seen in schoolboy football. Ipswich faced raid after raid attacking their goal line but they propelled everything Wavell had to throw at them. If they can do the same next week in their clash against Palm Beach Currumbin then another win is not out of the question.

3. The A-League semi-finals may not have been widely promoted but we witnessed two great games midweek and now we have our two grand final teams. Melbourne City v Sydney FC will have soccer supporters in the southern states cheering on their respective teams in Sundays final.

NEGATIVES: 1. The Anthony Siebold saga at the Broncos dragged on for too long and has really put the spotlight on the glamour club of the NRL. He has exited the building but the door should be left open for several others to also depart.

2. MRO Michael Christian got it horribly wrong by sending Tigers forward Tom Lynch straight to the tribunal. It was a waste of a night for all concerned.

Sporting birthdays

1. 1913: Lindsay Hassett - Australian cricketer who captained his country 43 times and averaged 46.56 scoring 10 centuries.

2. 1971: Janet Evans - One of America's greatest ever female swimmers. She set world records in the 400m, 800m and 1500m.

3. 1983: Lasith Malinga - Sri Lankan fast bowler who is regarded as one of the country's best.

On this day

1. 1972: Australian Superfish Shane Gould sets a world record in the 200m medley winning in 2.23.07 at the Munich Olympics

2. 1972: Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut wins her first of three gold medals at the Munich Olympics.

3. 1977: Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan strikes out his 300 batters for the fifth straight year.

4. 1992: Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan makes his Test debut against Australia.