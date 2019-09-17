Time for ‘passenger’ Boyd to hop off Broncos bus?

Brisbane legends have praised Darius Boyd's remarkable NRL career but have implored the Broncos skipper to preserve his legacy by announcing his retirement immediately.

The under-fire Boyd has vowed to defy his critics and suit up for a 15th season of first-grade in 2020 but former Broncos, Origin and Test prop Greg Dowling fears the 32-year-old is struggling with the physical demands of the NRL.

"It's time for Darius to retire. He can't go on next year," Dowling said.

"Mentally, I don't believe he is right and physically the game has passed him by.

"He has had a woeful season as the captain of the Broncos and the buck stops with him.

"Darius has been a great player for a long time but he is no longer leading the side in the manner expected of a captain - end of story.

"The rest of the team have carried him all year and it has to stop."

Brisbane's greatest centre, tryscoring wizard Steve Renouf, says Broncos coach Anthony Seibold cannot persist with Boyd at five-eighth next season.

"They have to find someone to replace Darius," he said.

"I don't know Boyd's plans going forward but he has to consider what he can offer next year and whether he should walk away now.

"We probably need to go to the market for another playmaker. Tom Dearden showed enough that you could start him at halfback next year, but it was a big ask for Darius to move to the halves midway through the season at his age."

Former Broncos hooker Kerrod Walters believes Boyd, who won a Clive Churchill Medal at fullback for the Dragons in 2010, was hung out to dry.

"It's unfair on Darius Boyd playing him at five-eighth," he said. "Darius is a fullback so it is unfair.

"Darius has been a wonderful player for a long period of time. He's been criticised for his performance at five-eighth. I think that's pretty harsh on him because he's a fullback not a five-eighth."