Chairman Kerry Stokes and CEO Tim Worner at the Seven West AGM in Pyrmont in 2018. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

SEVEN West Media chief executive Tim Worner has resigned with immediate effect after six years in charge.

Former APN Outdoor chief executive James Warburton, who was once chief digital and sales officer at Seven Media Group, has replaced Mr Worner as CEO and managing director.

"All parties agree now is the time for change," chairman Kerry Stokes said in a statement.

More to come.