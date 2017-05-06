25°
Opinion

World will miss ailing Prince's humour

Darren Hallesy
| 6th May 2017 5:00 AM
FUNNY MAN: Britain's Prince Philip waves as he leaves the London Clinic in central London, following a health scare in 2013.
FUNNY MAN: Britain's Prince Philip waves as he leaves the London Clinic in central London, following a health scare in 2013.

THIS week the internet went into meltdown after an emergency meeting was called at Buckingham Palace.

While Australian, US and NZ sites went into total "Defcon 1", a quick visit to UK websites had absolutely nothing to say about the 'fact' that the Queen and Prince Philip had both died in their sleep and the nation was set to go into mourning.

In the end, it all turned out to be a storm in one's tea cup, as it was revealed that at the grand old age of 95, Prince Philip is retiring.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a staunch republican, and while that is a subject for another article, another day, personally, I'll miss Prince Philip, for the sole reason he is a gift to comedy.

Over the years, Prince Philip has put his foot in his mouth and comedians the world over have had a field day with him.

One of his best was in 1999 when he asked Conservative politician Lord Taylor of Warwick, whose parents are Jamaican, "And what exotic part of the world do you come from?"

He replied: "Birmingham."

See what I mean? Comedy gold.

Anyone who has seen the Queen of Aussie stand-up, Fiona O'Loughlin, has probably heard her tale of meeting him at a function in Alice Springs several years ago.

I won't steal her thunder here, but suffice to say it's worth the price of admission alone, and proves the old bugger has a wicked sense of humour.

He once described the hobbies of the Princess Royal so humbly by saying "If it doesn't fart or eat hay, she's not interested."

Then there's my personal favourite from a tour of Canada in 1969, when he famously said "I declare this thing open, whatever it is."

So with changes in the wind, it reminds me how several years ago I was enjoying seeing Billy Connolly on stage, who did an amazing routine about how boring the English National Anthem is, and it always stuck with me.

While we in Australia have an anthem that sings about our wonderful country, and our rewards for hard work, the words to God Save the Queen (or King, depending on how old you are) basically say nothing about England.

Let's be honest, all it says is that God should look over the Royal Family and we are not worthy.

With more atheists in the UK these days than practicing churchgoers, the wording not only basically says 'long may you rule over us miserable peasants your royal greatness', but that some higher power should watch over them while they are at it.

As an ex-pat myself, I live in hope that now that the UK is leaving Europe, they might turn their attention to a national anthem that doesn't send people to sleep. Maybe they can take a leaf out of other anthems around the world?

Here are some of my favourites.

Australia: "Our home is girt by sea."

Zambia: "Zambia praise to thee, all one, strong and free"

China: "Arise! All who refuse to be slaves! Let our flesh and blood become our new Great Wall!"

Greece: "And the light of thy Sword. From the graves of our slain. Shall thy valour prevail"

Italy: "The Austrian eagle has already lost its plumes. The blood of Italy and the Polish blood it drank, along with the Cossack. But it burned its heart."

Belize: "Arise! ye sons of the Baymen's clan.

Put on your armour, clear the land!

Drive back the tyrants, let despots flee. Land of the Free by the Carib Sea!"

Hmmm. After reading that lot, maybe "God Save The Queen" doesn't seem QUITE that bad, and what is a "Girt", anyway?

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

