Time to fill up after costly Christmas period

MOTORISTS have received a reprieve at the bowser with the average price of unleaded petrol falling after the costly Christmas period.

According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, the average price of fuel in Ipswich is 135.2c a litre.

It represents a 3.8c cents fall on the previous week.

On December 17, the average price of fuel in Ipswich was 147.8c a litre.

Motorists are paying on average 2.1c a litre less than Brisbane drivers.

At this time last year, motorists were paying about 117.7c a litre for unleaded fuel.

