Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Time to fill up after costly Christmas period

MOTORISTS have received a reprieve at the bowser with the average price of unleaded petrol falling after the costly Christmas period.

According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, the average price of fuel in Ipswich is 135.2c a litre.

It represents a 3.8c cents fall on the previous week.

On December 17, the average price of fuel in Ipswich was 147.8c a litre.

Motorists are paying on average 2.1c a litre less than Brisbane drivers.

At this time last year, motorists were paying about 117.7c a litre for unleaded fuel.
 

Topics:  fuel prices unleaded petrol

Ipswich Queensland Times
Site is the solution to illegal trail bike riding: Owners

Site is the solution to illegal trail bike riding: Owners

It's the closest place to ride in a safe and registered space.

New MP reveals 2018 agenda for Jordan

New Jordan MP, ALP's Charis Mullen in Springfield.

Charis ready for action

Reintroduction of waste levy may be the answer to dumping: MP

TRANSFER: Jim Madden is interested to hear the investigation's findings about reintroducing a waste levy.

Fee could mitigate cross-border transfer of waste

Ipswich trial bike riders answer back

RIDING SITE: The powerline easement off Stuart St, Goodna which is being used by trail bike riders.

They say there is nowhere else to go

Local Partners