'Time capsule' house receives new lease on life

TRICKS OF THE TRADE: Apprentices and their supervisors have started making progress on renovating the 120-year-old Ipswich home.

TRICKS OF THE TRADE: Apprentices and their supervisors have started making progress on renovating the 120-year-old Ipswich home. Cordell Richardson

PROGRESS is well under way to bring what's been called Ipswich's 'time capsule' house back to life, as apprentices and trainees renovate the 120-year-old home.

Believed to have been built in the early 1900s, the house on Williams St, in Woodend, provided an authentic snapshot of the past with old wooden furniture, an old wash basin at the end of the bed, a pedal-powered Singer sewing machine and even original family photos still hanging on the wall.

Apprenticeships Queensland corporate services manager Matthew Costello said the house had remained the same for decades.

"It was in the same family, I believe, for over 100 years. The property had been vacant for over 10 years," he said.

"When we went inside it was like the way it was 10 years ago.

"There were meat safes, a chip heater, lots of old furniture and a wooden stove."

Apprenticeships Queensland purchased the house last year to give students on-the-job experience.

Before renovations began.

Site supervisor Clinton Halliday said it was the perfect project to train up school-based apprentices, but it hasn't come without its challenges.

"All the cuts, all the check-ins and all the hardwood timber that we've got to work with. It's not the same timber that you can buy from Bunnings," he said.

"It will have another three bedrooms and two bathrooms, but keeping the old historic house looking the same as what it originally was.

"We're going to keep the old flooring, polish it all up and keep it all original.

"The windows we're keeping original as well and matching them downstairs."

Inside the property.

It's the third home Apprenticeships Queensland has purchased for renovation projects in the Ipswich region.

The apprentices and trainees are a mix of boys and girls in Years 11 and 12, who are working alongside local tradies to gain valuable skills and experience.

"It's teaching and showing the young guys and girls from start to finish, teaching them how to use a hammer, a hand saw, all the basics, pulling out nails, making sure there are no nails on the ground," Mr Halliday said.

"It gets them ready for the real world."

The project is expected to be completed in the next 10 months.

Apprenticeships Queensland is calling for expressions of interest for students to get involved in next year's program.