'Boondoggling' white collar workers must up their game

Dear Editor,

One thing the corruption and waste debacle have highlighted is that there appears to be a lot of boondoggling going on in the white collar area of Ipswich City Council.

Several question need to be answered, ICC had the highest paid Mayor and Councillors in QLD until Jo-Ann Miller highlighted how this was occurring in 2007-8, yet it appears they dropped the ball.

The Local Government Association of QLD were holding up the leadership model of ICC as something to strive to achieve, yet plenty of complaints all swept under the carpet.

Some of the longest serving Councillors in the state, are either naïve, don't ask the right questions, don't want to make waves and stand up for rate payers, or are just plain dumb and lazy.

Should the ICC waste contract be put out to tender now that the State is making all councils operate differently, to ensure recycling happens? This could ensure there is not more boondoggling going on that the Councillors could have missed.

If ICC wish to tender for the rubbish contract by all means do, but keep it at arms length so ratepayers know what they are paying for. I am sure the blue collar part of the ICC rubbish management area are working hard and doing a good job but they need to be supported by the management area of ICC.

Ian Rickuss

Plainlands