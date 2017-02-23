31°
Opinion

Time to axe Sunday penalty rates?

Mark Furler
| 23rd Feb 2017 7:11 AM
Would more businesses open on Sunday if penalty rates were cut?
Would more businesses open on Sunday if penalty rates were cut? Donna Jones

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE shops, cafes, and restaurants could be open on Sundays if the Fair Work Commission cuts penalty rates.

But the move could also hit the hip pockets of thousands of hospitality workers, many of whom struggle to make ends meet on limited casual hours.

The arguments are pretty simple.

Give workers more hours and they will be better off.

Opening shops for longer could also lead to more spending and a boost to the local economy.

Many in tourist areas like the Sunshine Coast complain of the fact that shops and restaurants are either not open or close too soon on weekend nights.

In some places, finding a place to have a coffee at night, even during weekdays, can be a problem.

 The Fair Work Commission will today deliver its long-awaited decision - one that is expected to ignite a political fight between the Labor and the Coalition.

The ABC reports it will decide whether Sunday penalty rates should be brought in line with Saturday penalty rates, with employers and some Coalition MPs arguing they are no longer appropriate.

The Productivity Commission recommended Sunday rates be reduced in December 2015 along with 70 other recommendations for workplace reform.

But Labor and the union movement remain strongly opposed to cutting rates.

What do you think? Should penalty rates be cut? 

Retailers argue that changing the rules will lead to more jobs - and more shifts on Sunday - so workers will be better off.

With so many small businesses in Queensland, it's not hard to imagine where they may stand on the issue.

The counter argument, of course, is perhaps we just have too many shopping hours and days now.

Will opening the doors to more Sunday trading impact precious family time or provide more flexibility during the week?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks opinion penalty rates queensland retail shopping tourism

Unions take to streets as Sunday penalty rates cut

Unions take to streets as Sunday penalty rates cut

UNION groups have warned some workers could lose up to $6000 a year after the Fair Work Commission agreed to slash Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

Beautiful Ipswich kicks off Saturday

Mayor Paul Pisasale

Residents are invited to celebrate the suburbs on Saturday

New supermarket to bring more than 60 jobs to Ipswich

Staff at the new Redbank Plaza Coles supermarket. Now the company is after hundreds of staff for its new Ipswich CBD store.

Coles reveals when new Ipswich store will open

UPDATE: How an Ipswich Costco would benefit you

The battle for Costco between Ipswich and Logan is on.

The 'Costco effect' has been proven at North Lakes

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

Beautiful Ipswich kicks off Saturday

Mayor Paul Pisasale

Residents are invited to celebrate the suburbs on Saturday

Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

READY TO PLAY: US country musician Craig Campbell said he couldn't wait to head Down Under again for CMC Rocks.

US singer set to play live to Aussie crowds

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

US singer set to play live to Aussie crowds.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CONTRACT CRASHED - Thought you missed out? Not yet! Phone the agents now before you really do miss out. CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET...

ALERT! INVESTMENT SPECIAL

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $438,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

VACANT LAND TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

3-59 Dunns Avenue, Harrisville 4307

Residential Land 0 0 FROM ONLY...

Be quick as the first home building grant of $20,000 ends 30 June! There are 3x 4000m2 blocks and 1x 16 acre block up for grabs in the quiet country community of...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

MOVE IN OR RENT OUT

7 Guerin Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $319,000

The choice is yours here with this Collingwood Park cracker. The property is currently tenanted until April of this year with the tenants paying $335 per week, so...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $429,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A feat worth celebrating

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

The suburb where house, land prices are spiking

ON THE RISE: 13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee will go to auction on March 31. Karalee house prices went up 9.9% in the past year.

"It has good hospitals, universities and schools."

$1b Springfield development deadline brought forward

Aveo's Springfield development is running ahead of schedule.

The majority of interest has come from local buyers

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!