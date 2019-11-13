Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Curly Tatnell, owner and general manager of DTM timber.
Curly Tatnell, owner and general manager of DTM timber.
News

Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

Nancy Bates
13th Nov 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAY "Curly" Tatnell believes understanding is growing in government circles about the need to change the management of national parks.

"They are looking at what is happening in national parks they have locked up," he said.

Instead of becoming pre-European pristine environments, national parks around Australia had become havens for exploding numbers of feral animals such as wild cats and pigs.

Exotic weeds flourished and added to the dangerous understoreys, leading to fierce fires that scorched the earth.

Mr Tatnell, a leading figure in Maryborough's timber industry, said a timber property he owned near Casino had been razed this year by a wildfire that roared out of a neighbouring national park.

"No maintenance had been done in that national park for 25 years and now everything's gone," he said.

"My block is burnt out. Six and eight inch saplings that had been growing strongly have been burnt all the way to the ground and the fire has gone right into the roots. It will be 30 years before the land will recover."

bushfires fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddock to plate tourism move approved for historic location

        premium_icon Paddock to plate tourism move approved for historic location

        News This 100-year-old building will be transformed into a new tourism drawcard, without affecting its heritage

        Rev head’s smoking thrill ride

        premium_icon Rev head’s smoking thrill ride

        News It was Ipswich motor racing enthusiast Brian Harvey’s lifelong dream to do some...

        600 new homes destined for Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon 600 new homes destined for Ipswich suburb

        News Three hectares of prime Ipswich real estate is being touted for a large housing...

        Teacher ‘sew’ determined to pass on her lifelong skills

        premium_icon Teacher ‘sew’ determined to pass on her lifelong skills

        News Carmel O’Rourke started her business, Farralley Lane Sewing Studio, three years ago...