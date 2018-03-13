Menu
Country singer Tim McGraw has collapsed onstage in Dublin. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Agostini
Music

Country music star collapses onstage

by New York Post
13th Mar 2018 6:35 AM

COUNTRY music star Tim McGraw has collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.

Rolling Stone magazine reports that McGraw collapsed while performing on Sunday night in Dublin.

McGraw's wife, the singer Faith Hill was also set to perform at the 3Arena, but made the decision to cut her husband's gig short in the interests of his health.

Tim McGraw collapsed onstage in Dublin due to dehydration, according to his wife Faith Hill. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Hill can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

 

Hill then performed the song What A Friend We Have In Jesus and wrapped up the show.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, a representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

Tim McGraw in more energetic times, rocking the crowd in Brisbane in 2012. Picture: Marc Robertson
McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival in the UK, had performed on Friday night in London and on Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

Country husband and wife duo, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Hill made the decision for McGraw to not finish the concert. Picture: Splash
The devoted duo is scheduled to begin their 29-city Soul2Soul tour in the US on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.

 

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

