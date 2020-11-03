Menu
Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP’s leadership race a day after Deb Frecklington quit as the party’s leader. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

Tim Mander won’t contest LNP leadership

by Domanii Cameron
3rd Nov 2020 11:28 AM
Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP's leadership race.

Mr Mander has issued a statement, saying it had been a "tremendous honour" to serve as Deb Frecklington's Deputy Leader over the last three years.

"I won't be putting my hand up as a contender in the leadership contest when the LNP party room meeting is convened," he said.

"I will not contest the deputy leadership either.

"I wish the new leadership team all the very best.

"Now is the time for stability and unity and I will serve in any capacity asked of me.

"I want to thank my family for their unwavering support and the people of Everton for putting their faith in me for another four years."

