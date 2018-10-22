Menu
Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Politics

Deputy leader to defend pro-abortion MPs

by Sarah Vogler
22nd Oct 2018 1:41 PM
DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander will travel to the LNP's powerful State Council next month to argue in favour of three MPs under fire for supporting abortion decriminalisation.

Angry pro-life members of the LNP will move a motion at the November State Council calling for Tim Nicholls, Steve Minnikin and Jann Stuckey to be blocked from seeking to recontest their seats at the next State Election in 2020.

Tim Nicholls. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Steve Minnikin. Picture: AAP/Sarah Marshall
The trio voted for the abortion decriminalisation bill after the LNP party room voted to allow MPs a conscience vote on the issue.

"Myself and my colleagues in the parliamentary wing of the party believe that a conscience vote means that there should be no repercussions," Mr Mander said.

"We unanimously agreed to that and as far as I am concerned that's where it should end.

"I will be at State Council. I will be arguing exactly what I have been saying, that there should be no repercussions for somebody who exercises a conscience vote."

Jann Stuckey. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Mr Mander said he was confident there would be no repercussions for the trio.

It comes as the parliamentary wing closes ranks amid the escalating furore over the vote.

