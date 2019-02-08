Gilbert breaks silence about Today sacking

Dumped Today show presenter Tim Gilbert has spoken about his exit from the Channel 9 show.

Gilbert was the sports presenter on the breakfast program for five years before becoming one of the casualties in the recent shake-up that saw Karl Stefanovic sacked and Sylvia Jeffreys redeployed.

"It was time for me to make change, and the Today show to make a change," Gilbert said on Sky News this morning.

The TV veteran now has a new show on Sky News Live called Racing Dreams which will debut this Saturday at 10am.

"We're following the fortunes of 12 racehorses and all their connections," he said about the show. "We're going to see what happens in that world."

It's almost a month to the day that Gilbert announced on Twitter that he was leaving Today.

"What a beautiful bunch you all are," he tweeted. "Just confirming Friday will be my last day on @thetodayahow we are going to have a blast for the rest of the week like we have for the last five years. It will be nice to unplug the alarm for a while."

Gilbert told News Corp yesterday that he has no hard feelings after being dropped by Channel 9.

"I was at Nine for 23 years and Today for five years," he said. "We had such success in five years, that's my major reflection of Today.

"And I've still got so many friends who are involved and I wish them well going forward."

One of Gilbert's closest friends from Channel 9 is Stefanovic who has gone to ground after being fired from the Today while on his honeymoon late last year.

"We're great friends. I saw him (Karl) the other day," Gilbert told News Corp.

Earlier this week Peter Stefanovic also opened up about his decision to walk away from Channel 9 in December last year amid speculation he was about to be fired from the network.

The former Weekend Today show presenter is currently looking for a full-time gig and told Sky News' Peter Gleeson it's been a difficult few months.

"Well, you know, it hasn't been without its challenges, that's for sure," he said.

"Believe it or not, I'm usually quite a shy sort of person, so seeing so much negativity play out in the press for weeks and months on end does have its challenges and can be difficult to deal with at times."

Racing Dreams with Peter Gleeson and Tim Gilbert will air on Sky News Live at 10am on Saturday