TikTok video shows Young LNP head egged by brother

by Brianna Morris-Grant
6th Dec 2019 8:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A VIDEO uploaded online appears to show the younger brother of Young LNP Gold Coast branch Barclay McGain egging him over recent "racist" comments.

The short video, uploaded to app TikTok, shows screenshots of recent articles covering the controversy, before cutting to what appears to be McGain sunbathing in the backyard.

It then shows the brother taking eggs from the fridge and throwing them in McGain's face, "on behalf of Australia".

Someone who appears to be McGain is shown in the backyard. Photo: TikTok
Dubbed over with Sean Kingston's song "Beautiful Girls", the video has a number of tags including "#eggboy" and "#CEOofracism".

It also tags McGain's own TikTok account.

It has already been viewed more 3000 times on the app and a further 3300 times where it was shared on Twitter.

It comes just days after video emerged showing McGain using racial slurs against Chinese people, as well as a now-infamous interview with Schoolies dubbed "casually racist" towards Indigenous people.

The “racist” video was posted online. – Photo Supplied Facebook
McGain was shown laughing while interviewing a school-leaver now identified as an LNP volunteer who said: "I mean we've got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel for God's sake."

The matter has been referred to the LNP's Disputes Committee for investigation.

Deb Frecklington and Gold Coast's Young LNP chair Barclay McGain. Photo Supplied
australia barclay mcgain editors picks social media tik tok

