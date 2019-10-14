Tightly held statistics show top performers in education

IPSWICH'S richest school rakes in more than $77.9 million in three years, tightly held school statistics reveal.

An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.

The figures revealed West Moreton Anglican College in Karrabin had a higher gross income than any other school in the Ipswich region.

The school made a gross income of $77.9 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.

The region's second richest school was Bremer State High School which had a gross income of $68.1 million.

The school with the third highest gross income was Redbank Plains State High School which made $66.3 million.

The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.

It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing.

The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Maroon State School had the lowest gross income of any school in the Ipswich region.

It made just $1.1 million over the three year period.

Warrill View and Mutdapilly state schools followed closely behind with gross incomes of $1.6 million and $1.7 million respectively.

