Tigers tackle crisis

FIGHTING SPIRIT: A Norths colt crosses for a try in spectacular fashion during the 2018 semi-final. Photo: Regi Varghese

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths Leagues Club has called an emergent meeting to prevent it from closing down after an exodus of dedicated committee members at the AGM.

With key positions not filled and no committee formed, the organisation has begun the shutdown process as per its constitution.

Should that occur the Football Club would be left without access to amenities at the Pelican Street complex because the Leagues Club leases them through the State Government.

The Football Club leases the field so its use is assured and teams are certain starters next season. In the event of a shutdown, however, the Senior Football Club would be forced to take charge of the Leagues Club to avoid losing access to the amenities.

Norths Senior Football Club president Jason Brennan said that was the next step but it would not be an ideal situation because the Senior Football Club Committee was already stretched thin organising that side of operations.

He said it was preferable to unearth more volunteers for the Leagues Club rather than increasing the workload shouldered by a small group of Football Club members.

“The first option is to find more people instead of increasing the pressure on a few,” he said.

Brennan said the same long-serving volunteers had occupied the Leagues Club Committee for many years and made enormous contributions, so many members did not know positions would be vacant and there was a need to step up.

He said the committee’s rejuvenation was a cyclical changing of the guard which occurred in clubs every decade or so and an injection of new blood, enthusiasm and fresh ideas was required.

“We are putting it out to the community to see if anyone is interested in getting involved,” he said.

“We are used to the same people doing it every year, so people won’t put their hands up.

“Often it takes for a club to hit rock bottom before people take action.

“If you are interested or have some fresh ideas, now is the time to put your hand up.”

Duties range from general committee work like generating ideas and organising fundraisers to ordering stock and assisting the operations of the bar and pokies.

Any contribution is appreciated and no prior knowledge or skill is required, though the club would benefit from someone with hospitality industry experience working in pubs.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend the meeting at Norths Leagues Club at 29 Pelican Street, North Ipswich on Thursday at 6.30pm.

If you are unable to make the meeting, expressions of interest can be lodged with committee member David Haug on 0408177093.

Pre-season training for senior teams continues on Tuesdays and Thursday from 6.30pm. Next Thursday will be the last session before the break. Mick Newton is coaching the Tigers again next year and early numbers have been healthy after a downturn last season. The club is hopeful of bolstering its roster with some big name signings post-Christmas.