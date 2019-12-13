Tigers stave off Leagues Club crisis

GLORY DAYS: Norths players celebrate during the RLI colts semi-final in 2018. The Tigers have avoided the closure of the Leagues Club after a clutch of supporters volunteered to sit on the committee at an emergent meeting on Thursday. Photo: Regi Varghese

RUGBY LEAGUE: The football community has answered Norths Leagues Club’s mercy call for volunteers ensuring the organisation will continue to operate next season.

An emergent meeting was held after nobody put their hand up to replace a string of departing members on the Leagues Club committee at the AGM a week earlier.

In an overwhelming show of support for the embattled Tigers, some 50 people turned up to the meeting at Norths on Thursday night.

Senior Football Club president Jason Brennan has taken on the role of Leagues Club president. Byron Whitehead will support him as treasurer.

The committee was formed, with seven members taking up positions for the first time.

Brennan said the club was grateful for the response but was still looking for more people to get involved, particularly supporters who may possess business acumen.

“People were saying that they didn’t realise it was that bad,” he said.

“Sometimes you need to slap people in the face with a dead fish to make them realise that we can’t just go through the motions. Last night was great but more hands make light work and we’re still open to anyone who can help in any capacity.”

Brennan said the club had avoided losing access to the amenities at the Pelican Street Complex.

“It alleviates that problem though the footy club would never have let that happen,” he said.

Brennan said both the Leagues and Football clubs were optimistic about the future, with plans to revamp the clubhouse and market it as a venue.

“Now we just have to make sure we have a successful season on the field,” he said.