Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
AFL

Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

by Fiona Byrne
7th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond premiership star Marlion Pickett will tell the story behind his Grand Final fairytale, having signed a book deal for his life story.

Pickett became headline news last year when he made his AFL debut for Richmond in the

Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images
Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images

Grand Final six days after being best on ground in the club's VFL Grand Final win.

For Pickett, a father of four, that week of glory had been years in the making as he suffered injuries, a tragic death in the family and rebuilt his life after time in jail.

"I couldn't change my past but I could change me.

"Family is the most important thing to me, and football gave me a second family," said Pickett.

The book, titled Belief, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November.

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

Originally published as Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

More Stories

afl afl grand final 2019 book launch marlion pickett richmond

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ripley’s fittest to face training test

        premium_icon Ripley’s fittest to face training test

        Soccer Players accepting challenges during shutdown return to club environment

        Ipswich club the gold standard for Queensland once again

        premium_icon Ipswich club the gold standard for Queensland once again

        News The win was put down to the venue’s strong connection to the local community.

        Three fires burning now in Somerset, Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon Three fires burning now in Somerset, Lockyer Valley

        Breaking Crews are battling blazes across the region this afternoon.

        Digging for truths from the past

        premium_icon Digging for truths from the past

        News Deep dig to draw new picture of ancient human movement