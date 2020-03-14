Tigers not done just yet

CRICKET: Northsiders head into this weekend’s Ipswich West Moreton First Grade final against Centrals knowing they have already surpassed last year’s wooden spoon debacle.

With a host of players moving on after the disappointment, the Tigers greeted reinforcements at the den this season.

The replacements in the form of Luke Pollock, Nick Verrenkamp, Todd Anderson and Shane Krings have been instrumental in turning the Keith Sternberg Oval-based club’s on-field fortunes around.

Captain Troy Cooper said the recruits had more than filled the void left by the departing contingent.

“It has balanced out,” he said.

“They have all been handy acquisitions.

“We have been enjoying our cricket as a team.

“The main difference has been that we’ve been able to maintain a positive mindset.

“We’ve been backing ourselves and that has reflected in our execution.”

Northsiders last met Centrals at the business end in 2017. The Kookaburras know how to win the big matches.

On that occasion they were clinical, running away with a one-sided 157-run victory.



Cooper did not recall the defeat but said his men may have to search their memory banks, dig up the pain felt that day and use it as motivation.

They will also draw on lessons taken from their last start thrashing at the hands of Laidley and look to conquer any demons which may linger after suffering a considerable blow to their confidence.

“I rated our chances very highly before last Saturday,” Cooper said.

“But now we need to pull our fingers out and step up.

“We have had a habit of losing the close ones in the past, so we’ll need to be strict with our batting and grind away.”

With their bowlers proving effective throughout the competition, batting appears to be the key for Northsiders.

Stephen Humphreys, Cooper, Pollock and Verrenkamp will have vital roles as much will hinge on the ability of the top four to stand up.

Though confident the Tigers can qualify to face the Blue Dogs in the big dance the skipper enters the game wary of a Centrals’ line-up blessed with experience and armed with the likes of Luke Barrett, Lachlan Vellacott and Matt Guest.

Regardless of the result, Cooper said he was ecstatic with the results in all forms of cricket and the progress made towards ensuring the club has a sustainable future.

“We made the semis in the T20s and were one point off in the Harding Madsen, and now into the finals of the two-dayers, so it has been pretty successful for us,” he said.

“Honestly, it (winning) would mean the world to us compared to where we were last year.

“We won the wooden spoon so just being into the finals is a big improvement for us and I’m glad I get to lead the boys to it.”