Tigers inspired by club legends

ADDED MOTIVATION: Norths is welcoming back club old boys to cheer on the current A-Grade side when it takes on Brothers this Saturday night. Rob Williams

ON the 25th anniversary of its famous triumph, the 1994 Norths Tigers premiership-winning side is set to reunite on Saturday night.

And what better way to mark the occasion than a clash with cross-town nemesis Brothers.

With Norths fresh from the bye, the presence of club greats should provide extra motivation for the Tigers who recorded a confidence-building 40-16 victory over the West End Bulldogs in round 7.

Assistant coach Chris Scanlan said an enthusiastic crowd was anticipated with old boys night offering former players an opportunity to catch up for a beer and reminisce about past glories.

He said recognising the club's proud traditions was a vital aspect of the coaching team's efforts to instil a positive, inclusive and family-orientated culture.

"The club's legends will be there, so we will want to make sure we are putting in for them,” he said.

"We're trying to install an old school culture. And make sure that the club has a very strong culture in place. So it is important that the younger players talk to the old boys and learn about the club's history.

"In the Ipswich rugby league if you haven't got culture, what have you got.”

After several seasoned campaigners hung up the boots following last year's grand final loss to Fassifern, Norths are rebuilding.

The inexperienced squad has been focusing on its own backyard and continually improving each game. Both Scanlan and coach Josh Roberts are impressed with its progression.

"A lot of the fringe players are now playing A-Grade and they are improving immensely,” Scanlan said. "We can't ask for much more from them.”

Though encouraged by his side's performance against West End, Scanlan said he had not read too much into the result as the Bulldogs were missing several players but he conceded his side needed to start winning more games if it was to be in the finals' mix.

Last time Norths and Brothers met in round 2, the Brethren welcomed the young Tigers to the top grade with a comprehensive 48-0 thumping.

Ever the realist, Scanlan has not set the bar too high.

"We're hoping for a good, competitive game,” he said.

"We just want to do the simple things well.

"If we can walk off the park having completed 80-85 per cent of our sets and kept missed tackles to a minimum, I'll be happy.”