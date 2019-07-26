Tigers' final hopes go on the line at Goodna

RUGBY LEAGUE: Goodna can end Norths' season in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon.

Since the return of Chris Scanlan and Steven West mid-season, the Tigers have been slaying higher-ranked rivals left right and centre, closing the gap in the premiership race.

Having given themselves hope, the equation is straightforward - drop one of their last four and they are out.

Forty-eight points appears to be the decisive figure this season. Brothers (47) is assured qualification. Even if the club lost its four remaining matches it would finish on 51 points.

Redbank Plains (42) and Goodna (42) have also booked their playoff ticket. If either failed to win another game, they would reach 48 points courtesy of three losses and a bye.

Should Swifts (40) register no further victories, the Bluebirds would reach 46 thanks to the bye and three defeats.

If Norths win all of their games, the best they can hope for is 47 points. Therefore, the Tigers must progress undefeated and hope that Swifts falters on the home stretch.

With a bye up their sleeve, if the Bluebirds claim one of their three fixtures against West End, Norths or Brothers it would bump them up to the magic 48 mark and break Tiger hearts.

Goodna coach Corey Kirk said he was aware the Eagles could shatter Norths' aspirations but was more concerned with his own team's goal of locking up a top two finish.

"I'm not bothered with what's happening with them and their season,” he said.

"We want to get the job done and move into outright second rather than leaving it to points differential.”

He said the Eagles were pleased to have a challenging draw to prepare them for the finals, with matches against Brothers and Redbank Plains before a final round bye to freshen up.

"We have two tough games, which is what we want,” he said. "We want to feel like we are building. They will give us a good indication of where we're at.”

Kirk said Norths was an extremely disciplined outfit, which completed a high percentage of sets and kicked well to the corners.

"They ask plenty of questions,” he said.

"We'll need to earn every metre.

"I'll be looking for a big performance from our pack.

"If we can dominate the ruck our speed men will be able to play off the back of that.”

In round 11, Norths pulled off a sensational upset over a Goodna line-up minus its Queensland Rangers standouts at the Tiger's den.

They will have no such luxury this time, with Goodna at full strength for the first time in many weeks.

Tom Bushnell