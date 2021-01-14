Menu
NRL Rd 13 - Knights v Tigers
Rugby League

Tigers fend off rivals in major signing coup

14th Jan 2021 10:43 AM
The Tigers have fended off a series of poaching raids to re-sign Dally M Winger of the Year David Nofoaluma.

The 27-year-old, who also won Wests Tigers' Kelly-Barnes medal as the club's best and fairest player last season, has signed a four-year extension.

The deal keeps him at the club until the end of 2025, potentially making him a Wests Tigers player for life.

Nofoaluma is coming off his best ever season where he notched 17 tries, 112 tackle busts, 19 line breaks and seven try-assists.

 

South Sydney were considered the Tigers' major rivals to sign Nofoaluma.

However, they on Wednesday secured the services of Josh Mansour.

Nofoaluma was also linked to the Parramatta Eels.

 

"I obviously love the Wests Tigers and the fans, you can tell by my passion." Nofoaluma told The Daily Telegraph in December.

"But in reality, I am heading into what could potentially be my last contract.

"I am going to explore all my options and weigh up what's the best decision for myself and more importantly my future."

 

 

Originally published as Tigers fend off rivals in major signing coup

