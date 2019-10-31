Tigers clear the decks as Matterson exits

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 24: Ryan Matterson of the Tigers celebrates after scoring a try during the round 23 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

THE Ryan Matterson saga is over with the Wests Tigers granting the want-away forward a release from the final two years of his contract.

Matterson, who was one of the joint venture's best players this year, has been linked to an exit for several weeks after revelations he was unhappy at the club.

Combined with the enforced medical retirement of Ben Matulino, also announced on Thursday, the Tigers now have a plethora of salary cap space to use on high-profile free agents in the next two years.

Alternating between second row, lock and the halves, Matterson was a shining light for the Tigers after joining from the Roosters and was 19th man for New South Wales during the Origin series.

The Rabbitohs, Eels and Titans have all been linked to the talented forward.

Matulino joined the club from the Warriors in 2018 and managed 36 matches in his two seasons at Concord.

Matterson was one of the club’s best players this year. AAP Image/Mark Evans.

A former New Zealand Test representative, Matulino injured his knee in the Tigers Round 14 match against the Cowboys and didn't play again this season.

The 30-year old played 248 NRL matches after making his first grade debut in 2008 and was part of the Warriors 2011 grand final squad.

He also recorded 23 Tests for New Zealand, the last of which came in 2015..