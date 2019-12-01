Tigers can roar toward Christmas after upstaging Laidley

Northsiders opener Stephen Humphreys provides a solid foundation for his team’s latest first division victory over Laidley. Photo: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: The Tigers are roaring again with two major reasons to be satisfied.

The first is sealing their “best win’’ of the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association season so far, upstaging the powerful Laidley combination.

The second boost in confidence has come from defending a total in a seesawing battle.

Northsiders opening batsman and club president Stephen Humphreys was well placed to share his team’s latest 33 run victory at the Ivor Marsden complex.

“If you look at our last few seasons, we have probably struggled a little bit with consistency,’’ Humphreys said after scoring 58 in his team’s 9/239 effort on Saturday.

“And we probably struggled to bounce back from disappointment at times.’’

However, that changed dramatically the past two weekends after the Tigers were unable to make this season’s Harding Madsen Shield semi-finals.

Despite missing three of their in-form batsman on Saturday, the Tigers rallied to dismiss Laidley for 206 in the 46th over a week after comfortably beating Brothers.

Club stalwart Kev Cumming led the way with the ball, taking the “big wickets’’ of Sippel brothers Mick (18) and Gerard (15).

“Mick can take a game from you in the blink of an eye and Gerard is the same,’’ Humphreys said.

Dismissing Laidley captain Alex Welsh for just seven was another key moment. Callum Wilton claimed that wicket.

Most pleasing for Humphreys was the contributions from everybody.

Dom Salton (3/31), James Roslyn (1/27), Toby Kerswell (1/30) and captain Troy Cooper (1/30) also played valuable roles with the ball.

Northsiders' batsmen Stephen Humphreys and James Roslyn discuss tactics in Saturday’s first division match. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Earlier, rising junior Corey Flood scored 58 off 61 deliveries, moving up from the Level 4 competition.

Sharp fielder, handy batsman Jordan Alegre returned strongly from study commitments, scoring 33 with top six regulars Dylan Blackman, Luke Pollack and Nick Verrenkamp unavailable.

Wicketkeeper Todd Anderson was also welcomed back into the side after returning from New Zealand on Thursday.

“It was just a complete team performance,’’ Humphreys said.

“You kind of go to that field and you see small boundaries, fast outfield and you think 300 (is needed).

“The wicket was a bit up and down and it was tough batting but it was good to get a start.

“We didn’t think we were in front in the game probably until we got them eight down. It was one of those days that seesawed and seesawed.

“Every time they (Laidley) kind of got ahead, we got back in the game.

“That’s our best win.’’

Northsiders opener Stephen Humphreys. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Northsiders can focus on the T20 series over the next few weeks.

“We feel like we come into Christmas going pretty well,’’ Humphreys said.

“We get to go back to Keith Sternberg (Oval) which has been shut for rugby league renovations.

“Rightly now, we can feel confident about how we are playing.

“It was an important win yesterday because we’ve chased teams down and this week we defended.’’

In the other first division encounter on Saturday, the South East Redbacks beat Brothers at the Redbank Plains Reserve.