Tigers back in the hunt

TIME TO REFLECT: Norths players reflect on conceding a try during a recent A-Grade match against Swifts. The Tigers have benefited from securing more experience this season. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: Loyal Norths Tiger Chris Scanlan thought he had hung up the boots for good this year.

But when Norths was struggling for numbers and quality midway through the season, he answered a mayday call from coach and long-term friend Josh Roberts.

"It was one of those years,” he said. "I had retired.

"But we were struggling for numbers and my body was feeling alright, and I enjoy playing with this group.

"I don't know what it was for Westy. I think he is trying to stop himself from getting grey hairs.”

With the return of old heads Scanlan, Steven West and Jarrod Biggs, the Tigers have reversed their fortunes.

They sit fifth (32) and are one of the competition's form teams.

"I'd like to think we had a little bit to do with that,” Scanlan said.

"We have a lot of young blokes. If they can learn a few things from us, that's good.

"They will be better for it in the future.”

In the second half of last week's epic clash with Brothers, the trio steered the ship sublimely as Norths stormed back into the contest.

The Tigers will need to replicate that performance, minus Biggs (broken finger), if they are to overcome Redbank Plains.

With just five games remaining, Scanlan knows the Tigers must win every game if they are to feature at the business end.

"It is do or die for us now,” he said.

"Even though we didn't get the result last week, we took a lot of confidence from that performance.

"We just need to repeat the effort and hopefully we get a few bounces of the ball go our way, and we get the result.”

The bad news Bears have been on a hot streak of their own.

They are sitting comfortably in second on 41 points, just three behind Brothers and ahead of Goodna (39) and Swifts (37).

Since drawing with Goodna in round 13, they have trounced Fassifern, Swifts and West End, and are roaring into the playoffs.

Coach John Leota is resting eight of his charges this round to give them the best possible chance of hitting the finals injury free and in peak condition.

"I want them hungry for next week against Brothers,” he said.

"I know they want to play but I have to do the right thing by the team.

"I'm confident the 17 that we'll put on the park will do the job.”

With the minor premiership in sight, Leota is determined to maintain momentum and secure the victory.

With that goal in mind, he sat key forward Andrew Vela and attacking dynamo Godfrey Okot on the sideline last week. Both are primed for big performances.

Leota will also unleash an untried halves combination spearheaded by the experienced Albert Talipeau.

The Bears critiqued Norths' attack during a video session mid-week and are prepared for whatever the Tigers might throw at them.

"We're not changing much,” he said.

"It's our defence and being tough in the middle that will win this one.”

The Redbank Plains taskmaster said his team would concentrate on taming the Tigers before turning its attentions to the top of the table blockbuster against the Brethren in round 18.

"We just need to knock this one out of the park first,” he said.

Game Day

RLI A-Grade Rd 17: Tomorrow (5pm) -West End Bulldogs v Goodna Eagles. Sunday (3pm) - Norths Tigers v Redbank Plains; Swifts Bluebirds v Fassifern Bombers.