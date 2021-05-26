Tigers aim higher after emotion-charged Brothers win

The Norths defence rallies as Brothers A-Grade debutant Chris Tanuvasa charges the line in the dying minutes of the thrilling duel at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

HAVING conquered a mighty opponent with extra motivation and determination, Norths know they face a major test backing up against Fassifern at Harrisville this weekend.

It will be Norths' first A-Grade day match of the 2021 Rugby League Ipswich season.

For Norths head coach Michael Williamson, Sunday afternoon's clash has added importance after the tenacious Tigers held out Brothers 24-18 in last Saturday night's emotion-charged encounter at Raceview.

Williamson is coaching against respected mentor Cam Wallace, whose Fassifern team battled hard before losing 38-10 to unbeaten Swifts last weekend.

"Cam is a really good coach and a really good motivator,'' Williamson said.

"It will be interesting to see how the boys handle a bit of extra sunlight.''

However, the Tigers showed what they can do when highly motivated against better sides.

Norths leaders Ethan Page and Lewis Smith with the Matt Dennis Trophy after the Tigers beat Brothers in the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Williamson praised loyal Norths footballer Jacob "Chookie'' Stephan for providing a winning edge on a night Brothers had their own inspiration playing for the Matt Dennis Trophy.

Stephan was a mate of Matt.

"It was a really heartfelt speech from Chook on the importance of the game, the importance of the history and the importance of being there for your mates,'' Williamson said.

"It was a really good speech before the game for the boys.''

The Tigers knew Brothers would be up for the game as they honoured former player Dennis, who passed away in 2009.

The annual tribute match is contested each year between Brothers and Norths.

Joel, Donna, and Sel Dennis with the trophy honouring Matt for the annual Brothers v Norths A-Grade match. Picture: Bruce Clayton

So the Tigers players stepped on to the Raceview field expecting that and inspired by remembering two Tigers greats - former Reserve Grade coach Garth Heidke and club stalwart Keith Sternberg.

"It was a big day for us,'' Williamson said, reflecting on the high emotion on and off the field.

"The boys really dug deep for the occasions.

"And both teams put on a really good show for the game.''

After gaining an 18-16 advantage, Norths had to repel a late Brothers charge.

"We had to dig deep and fight back and we did that,'' Williamson said.

The final few minutes were telling with Norths line defence holding strong.

Brothers footballer Chris Tanuvasa claims the try that would have tied the game but is denied by the referee in the latest A-Grade match between Brothers Ipswich and Norths at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Norths displayed similar spirit in last year's Volunteers Cup competition, being the only team to beat 2020 grand final winners Goodna during the qualifying matches.

On that night in September, the Norths Old Boys provided added incentive to the Tigers players to produce a massive 28-24 upset over the high-flying Eagles at Keith Sternberg Oval.

TRUE COURAGE: Old Boys inspire Tigers to massive win

In the latest win over Brothers, Williamson was especially pleased how his team fought back from a big loss to competition leaders Swifts a week earlier.

Although conceding 60 points in that home game, the Tigers never gave up putting on 22 of their own.

"They keep digging,'' Williamson said. "There's one thing about this young squad, they like to stay in the fight.

"We knew we wanted to not go down two in a row - to two of the top teams.

"The week before, Swifts gave us a bit of a lesson in ball control and effort.''

Williamson expected a stronger defensive effort against Brothers last weekend and received it.

"They are a good bunch of young men,'' he said, coaching the A-Grade side for the first time having overseen some exceptional development work at the club in recent years.

Norths celebrate their Round 5 Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade win over Brothers at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

With Norths equal second on six points with Brothers and the Jets, Williamson is eager for victory over Fassifern to continue his team's rise.

"We talked about that at training last night. We want to start working our way up the board,'' Williamson said.

"You don't want to just be floundering around mid-table. We want to try and improve.''

However, the Tigers will be without three key players this weekend - Shane Tolova'a (calf), Ty Humphreys (ankle) and front-rower Cameron Haug (family commitments).

Backrower Tolova'a could be sidelined for a month with speedster Humphreys facing a longer stint out.

Haug will appreciate the rest after copping a bump to the head last weekend.

That comes after losing centre Matt Betteins, who has a new job.

However, Williamson was pleased to have last year's consistent try scorer Kyle Blackman back in the second row, along with captain Lewis Smith (returning from an ankle injury).

STATE OF PLAY

ACS Group A-Grade: Norths def Brothers 24-18, Jets def Goodna 52-16, Swifts def Fassifern 38-10.

Chairman's Cup Reserve Grade: Brothers def Norths 38-8, Rosewood def Goodna 36-6, Swifts def Fassifern 24-10.

Volunteers Cup: West End def Norths 30-16, Redbank def Brothers 24-22, Brisbane Valley def Rosewood 32-10.

Colts Cup: Fassifern def Norths 14-0, Redbank def Rosewood by forfeit.

Women: Runaway Bay def Goodna 20-18.

Under 18 Girls: Brothers def Beaudesert 34-26.

Under 14 Girls: Redbank def Pine Central 34-0.