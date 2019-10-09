Tigerair’s $1 return fares are back

Those looking to save a few bucks on their next holiday - this one's for you. Tigerair today has announced the return of its "Pay to go, come back for $1" sale, meaning Aussies will be paying less than the price of a scratchie to come home.

From midday (AEDT), all of Tigerair's 21 domestic routes will be up for grabs for under $200.

Bargain hunters can shoot off to the beautiful Whitsundays for under $115, live it up in the Gold Coast coast for under $70 or get down to Hobart for under $80 - the savings are massive.

“Pay to Go, Come Back for $1” with Tigerair. Picture: Tigerair

"Tigerair's 'Pay to Go, Come Back for $1' sale is by far our best and most popular sale. For cheaper than the price of your coffee, travellers can book the return leg of their travel for just $1 to any of our 12 exciting destinations across Australia," Tigerair Australia public affairs manager Breanna Gaymer says.

"The best deals are always snapped up first, so we're encouraging Australians to get in quick to secure the best deals because we know they will not last long!"

The majority of flights on sale are for travel between January 28, 2020 to April 8, 2020. Tickets include 7kg of carry-on baggage, but if you plan on doing a bit of shopping, you can always purchase a Cabin+ to increase your allowance to 12kg.

Aussies can now get to the Whitsundays for less.



TIGERAIR'S PAY TO GO, RETURN FOR $1 SALE OUTBOUND FARES:

Sydney to Gold Coast from $68.95

Sydney to Perth from $194.95

Sydney to Whitsundays from $114.95

Adelaide to Brisbane from $128.95

Adelaide to Melbourne from $79.95

Adelaide to Sydney from $99.95

Brisbane to Melbourne from $112.95

Brisbane to Sydney from $81.95

Coffs Harbour to Sydney from $69.95

Cairns to Sydney from $147.95

Melbourne to Sydney from $83.95

Melbourne to Hobart from $72.95

The "Pay to Go, Come Back for $1" sale runs until midday (AEDT) Friday, October 11, 2019 - or until seats are sold out.

For full details or to book see tigerair.com.au