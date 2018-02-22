Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Tiger snake brings Melbourne to a halt
Environment

City sliver: Tiger snake shocks shoppers in Melbourne

by Seniors News
22nd Feb 2018 4:02 PM

A HIGHLY venomous snake has brought the streets of Melbourne to a standstill after slivering up from a drain in the city.

Lunchtime commuters were shocked when they spotted a deadly tiger snake in a gutter near the corner of Spencer and Collin street.

Police cordoned off the area and reptile catcher Barry Goldsmith was called into the wrangle the serpent.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

Mr Goldsmith said injured-looking reptile may have been attracted by the city's abundance of food.

"They come up the Yarra, they come up the drains," he told the ABC.

"But they do live around here, they eat mice and rats and we're swamped with those at the moment."

The snake was quickly captured and taken to the vet for evaluation.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
barry goldsmith melbourne snake tiger snake
SUPER DUMP: Koalas will be evicted to make way for landfill

SUPER DUMP: Koalas will be evicted to make way for landfill

Environment An area the size of five football fields will be cleared as part of a waste operator's plan to establish a new landfill at New Chum.

Ipswich smoke is 'the most expensive cigarette in Australia'

Ipswich smoke is 'the most expensive cigarette in Australia'

Crime 'Guilty under protest,' self-confessed cigarette addict said

Lawn mower thief's brazen early morning heist

Lawn mower thief's brazen early morning heist

News Ipswich business robbed of Victa mower

Lies led teen to sharpen machete for vigilante attack

Lies led teen to sharpen machete for vigilante attack

News He got a machete form a cupboard, saying "I'm going to stab him

  • 22nd Feb 2018 4:00 PM

Local Partners