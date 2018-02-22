City sliver: Tiger snake shocks shoppers in Melbourne

A HIGHLY venomous snake has brought the streets of Melbourne to a standstill after slivering up from a drain in the city.

Lunchtime commuters were shocked when they spotted a deadly tiger snake in a gutter near the corner of Spencer and Collin street.

Police cordoned off the area and reptile catcher Barry Goldsmith was called into the wrangle the serpent.

Mr Goldsmith said injured-looking reptile may have been attracted by the city's abundance of food.

"They come up the Yarra, they come up the drains," he told the ABC.

"But they do live around here, they eat mice and rats and we're swamped with those at the moment."

The snake was quickly captured and taken to the vet for evaluation.