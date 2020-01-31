Tiger gets just deserts

At the start of the season Northsiders’ paceman Toby Kerswell aimed to graduate from local cricket to the Ipswich Logan Hornets.

He has played cricket for 10 years and has always aspired to progress as far as his talent would take him. Despite achieving extraordinary figures in recent weeks, he did not expect the call-up to come so soon. Kerswell realises those long-held ambitions tomorrow and he said it was an awesome feeling.

“All of the hard work has finally paid off,” he said.

“I actually set myself a goal to make Hornets by the end of the year but I didn’t expect to make it this year. It has just been really good timing for me to be the one performing. They needed someone to put their hand up and I’ve done that.”

Kerswell said he anticipated the toughest challenge of his career.

“It is a big step up,” he said.

“It is much the same. It’s still cricket but there will be a lot more pace and experience.”

He is hoping to contribute as much as possible, even if that is just in a supporting role.

“I’m just happy to be there playing cricket at that level,” he said.

“If I get a wicket I’ll be over the moon. If I get a few I’ll be even happier. Just bowling for them will be an awesome experience. They are missing their opener, so that’s why they have brought me in but even if you’re just backing up the other bowlers you are contributing.”

The loyal Tiger said he would miss playing for Norths but backed them to get the job done over the Redbacks.