Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northsiders’ Toby Kerswell is set to debut for the Ipswich Logan Hornets.
Northsiders’ Toby Kerswell is set to debut for the Ipswich Logan Hornets.
Sport

Tiger gets just deserts

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
31st Jan 2020 5:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

At the start of the season Northsiders’ paceman Toby Kerswell aimed to graduate from local cricket to the Ipswich Logan Hornets.

He has played cricket for 10 years and has always aspired to progress as far as his talent would take him. Despite achieving extraordinary figures in recent weeks, he did not expect the call-up to come so soon. Kerswell realises those long-held ambitions tomorrow and he said it was an awesome feeling.

“All of the hard work has finally paid off,” he said.

“I actually set myself a goal to make Hornets by the end of the year but I didn’t expect to make it this year. It has just been really good timing for me to be the one performing. They needed someone to put their hand up and I’ve done that.”

Kerswell said he anticipated the toughest challenge of his career.

“It is a big step up,” he said.

“It is much the same. It’s still cricket but there will be a lot more pace and experience.”

He is hoping to contribute as much as possible, even if that is just in a supporting role.

“I’m just happy to be there playing cricket at that level,” he said.

“If I get a wicket I’ll be over the moon. If I get a few I’ll be even happier. Just bowling for them will be an awesome experience. They are missing their opener, so that’s why they have brought me in but even if you’re just backing up the other bowlers you are contributing.”

The loyal Tiger said he would miss playing for Norths but backed them to get the job done over the Redbacks.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        premium_icon Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        News When Tony Robinson heard the news that his long-term employer Alvey Reels was closing down, he admitted he was an ‘emotional wreck’.

        Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        premium_icon Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        News Ipswich is in for a scorcher with temperatures set to soar

        • 31st Jan 2020 4:37 PM
        Roads and regional residents priority for new candidate

        premium_icon Roads and regional residents priority for new candidate

        News A focus on roads and regional residents will form part of Brian Scott’s campaign...

        10 fun things for families to do this weekend

        premium_icon 10 fun things for families to do this weekend

        News From free movie nights to live music and drag queen bingo, here are a few of the...