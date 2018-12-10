Menu
Tidelands first review: Sexy, intriguing drama draws you in

by Amy Price
10th Dec 2018 10:05 AM
ONE glimpse at Queensland's fictional fishing village Orphelin Bay and you'll be hooked.

While Tidelands, Australia's first Netflix series, might not be to everyone's taste, there is no question there has never been anything remotely like it on Australian television.

It almost translates as an Australian-fishing-village version of hit US vampire series True Blood, whereby sex is a weapon when the incredibly attractive supernatural kind live among the ordinary in manor houses and rundown pubs.

It's a moody, sexy drama, and the plot is difficult to unravel at first.

There's the murder of a nosy fisherman at the hands of a semi-naked woman, as a rebel outcast returns from prison to find her brother doing business with a community of sexy half-human, half-siren Tidelanders.

But the first episode will leave you intrigued enough to watch on.

Headliner Elsa Pataky shows a frighteningly evil streak as Tidelander leader Adrielle Cuthbert, and Charlotte Best is a convincing protagonist.

The production and acting certainly lives up to the quality of a Netflix Original, and the show is unmistakably Queensland, down to the seagulls and pelicans.

If nothing else, Queensland viewers will get a kick out of seeing our coastline shine on the global streaming service.

Tidelands, a 10-part series from Brisbane production house Hoodlum Entertainment, filmed across southeast Queensland, is available on Netflix from Friday

