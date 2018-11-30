Tickets on sale for drag queen extravaganza

COLOURFUL SHOW: The Sydney production, Prada's Priscillas, will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on May 11, next year.

COLOURFUL SHOW: The Sydney production, Prada's Priscillas, will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on May 11, next year. Contributed

DAZZLING hand-sewn diamante costumes, dozens of expensive ostrich feathers and elaborately choreographed dances - that is just a few of the treats which theatre-goers will experience when some of Sydney's best drag queens perform at the Ipswich Civic Centre next year.

Flanked by gorgeous men, Prada's Priscillas feature lead singer Prada Clutch and her 'girls'. Together, they will take the audience on a journey through drag queen history, paying tribute to one of Australia's most beloved entertainers, Carlotta, before reliving the Les Girls show from the 1960s. Then fast forward to the 90's hit musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, before arriving back in 2018 with a celebration of today's music icons.

Headliner Prada Clutch has been performing in drag for roughly seven years and loves being able to entertain large crowds right across the country.

"I decided to put together a big drag queen production show because nobody does it anymore. It was a very big thing back in the day, but now it has calmed down a bit," she said.

"I wanted to create a show where people can come and enjoy drag, a show where people can get up and dance in their seats or in the aisles, and listen to the songs of icons such as ABBA, Cher, Tina Turner and Marilyn Munroe.

"I wanted it to be a show where people can forget about what is happening in their every day lives."

Prada's Priscillas brings glamour and colour to Ipswich next year. Contributed

The show is creatively directed by one of Australia's original Les Girls, Monique Kelly, who was a member from 1973-1997.

With a keen eye for detail and a photographic memory of how it was done back in her day, Prada described Monique as a real asset to the show.

"Our costumes really are to die for. They cost me a fortune but they are fabulous," she said.

"A lot of our dresses are covered in diamantes and each one has either been hand stitched or glued on by Monique.

"With my Cher dress, she hand beaded every single bead - six months it took her to make that dress. It's extraordinary. I am literally dripping in diamantes.

"I wanted to make sure all my costumes are unique and the best. When Monique asked me to buy ostrich feathers, I thought this is going to cost me a fortune, but I just maxed out the credit card and kept going.

"I have even had drag queens from America ask me where they can get these costumes from, but I won't tell them.

"If you are going to come to the show, you really should wear sunglasses because all the costumes are so bright and sparkly," she added whilst laughing.

The Sydney production, Prada's Priscillas, will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on May 11, 2019. Contributed

This will be the first time Prada's Priscillas have performed in Ipswich.

"I just love performing," Prada said.

"One of my favourite parts of the show is when the curtain goes up and seeing the reaction of the audience. Their eyes are all wide open in amazement and they gasp.

"One of my favourite songs to perform is I Can't Keep My Eyes Off Of You. I used to perform it in eisteddfods when I was a 10-year-old boy. I had to bring that song with me.

"I want people to forget all about their troubles for 90 minutes and just see my idea of drag, where it has been, and where it is going."

After the show, Prada says she loves to mingle with the audience and pose for photos and sign autographs.

The show will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on May 11, 2019 for one show only.

Tickets start at $65 for adults and $60 for concession.

To book your tickets to this drag queen spectacular, log onto www.ipswichcivic centre.com.au.