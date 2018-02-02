Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mayor, councillors reveal update to register of interests

Hayden Johnson
by

AN UPDATE of Ipswich councillors' register of interests has revealed sporting tickets, lunches and new memberships have been granted.

The Local Government Act states a councillor must update their register of interest within 30 days of the interest arising or the change happens.

In the fourth update since being elected Mayor in August, Andrew Antoniolli declared sporting tickets, association membership and a team shirt.

"It's just a part of doing the job we do," he said.

Signing the register update on January 17, Cr Antoniolli received a 12-month unlimited pass to Willowbank Raceway, admitting two people.

Moreton Bay Shire Council granted two tickets to the Woodford Folk Festival on December 27 and 28.

Both tickets were not used.

Two tickets to the Brisbane International LGA Networking and Information breakfast, which also included the day session of tennis, was granted to the mayor and mayoress for January 3.

On the following day, Cr Antoniolli and his wife returned to the Brisbane International for the President's Reserve Dining night session.

According to the register, Cr Antoniolli was made a patron of the Ipswich Indoor Bowling Association.

He was also gifted an Ipswich Rangers team shirt.

Cr Antoniolli said he remained vigilant for gifts or interests that could be perceived as a conflict of interest.

He said staff assisted to provide a monthly update to the register.

Councillors Cheryl Bromage and Sheila Ireland also updated their interests in January.

On January 19 Cr Bromage's updated register added an invitation to the Crossways Christmas Celebration on December 18.

She said it was social event added to the register of interests because "at least then it's open".

Cr Ireland's attendance at breakfast with a Springfield Land Corporation employee was the cause of her register update.

Topics:  ipswich city council register of interest

Ipswich Queensland Times
Pizza man show a slap in the face of political correctness

Pizza man show a slap in the face of political correctness

PAUL Fenech was three hours late for his interview with the QT on his latest comedy tour, Smash It With a Thong, and he wasn't ashamed to tell us why.

Family farewells 'bubbly' man killed on Australia Day

Shaq Eruera was killed in a tragic 4WD incident on Australia Day at Fernavle. He leaves behind his fiance Renee and two young girls, Indigo and Ruby.

Community rallies around grieving fiance of Collingwood Park man

Husband 'was dying for help' to end the terminal pain

ASSISTANCE: Liz Whitton is calling for voluntary euthanasia laws after she watched her husband die a painful death.

Glenn Whitton toyed with the thought of taking his own life.

Advocacy group pushes Ipswich MPs to support assisted dying

FUTURE: Dying with Dignity hopes access to voluntary euthanasia will be on the agenda of Queensland politicians.

'This is not a contentious issue': peak euthanasia advocacy group

Local Partners