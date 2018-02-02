Mayor, councillors reveal update to register of interests

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

AN UPDATE of Ipswich councillors' register of interests has revealed sporting tickets, lunches and new memberships have been granted.

The Local Government Act states a councillor must update their register of interest within 30 days of the interest arising or the change happens.

In the fourth update since being elected Mayor in August, Andrew Antoniolli declared sporting tickets, association membership and a team shirt.

"It's just a part of doing the job we do," he said.

Signing the register update on January 17, Cr Antoniolli received a 12-month unlimited pass to Willowbank Raceway, admitting two people.

Moreton Bay Shire Council granted two tickets to the Woodford Folk Festival on December 27 and 28.

Both tickets were not used.

Two tickets to the Brisbane International LGA Networking and Information breakfast, which also included the day session of tennis, was granted to the mayor and mayoress for January 3.

On the following day, Cr Antoniolli and his wife returned to the Brisbane International for the President's Reserve Dining night session.

According to the register, Cr Antoniolli was made a patron of the Ipswich Indoor Bowling Association.

He was also gifted an Ipswich Rangers team shirt.

Cr Antoniolli said he remained vigilant for gifts or interests that could be perceived as a conflict of interest.

He said staff assisted to provide a monthly update to the register.

Councillors Cheryl Bromage and Sheila Ireland also updated their interests in January.

On January 19 Cr Bromage's updated register added an invitation to the Crossways Christmas Celebration on December 18.

She said it was social event added to the register of interests because "at least then it's open".

Cr Ireland's attendance at breakfast with a Springfield Land Corporation employee was the cause of her register update.