Ticket sales up for Ipswich racing beamed to world

Queensland Raceway is set to fire up for next weekend's annual Supercars series in Ipswich.

WITH recent moves to secure the Ipswich SuperSprint's future until at least 2022, Supercars official Cole Hitchcock is pleased to see ticket sales already eight percent up on last year.

"Numbers are looking very very strong for this year,'' Hitchcock said. "The event is really growing and really proving popular.''

Next weekend's broadcast from the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct is being beamed to 93 countries, including live feeds around the world.

Hitchcock said the July 28-30 Queensland Raceway round was suited at this time of the year due to a number of reasons.

"This is probably the right time of the year for it, from a weather point of view and other factors,'' he said. "It seems to work well.''

While it's widely acknowledged the Ipswich facility requires a major upgrade for longer-term racing, Hitchcock is delighted to see increasing corporate support each year, along with the loyal fans.

"It's certainly one of the most warmly received events,'' he said.

"It's a good viewing circuit. People seem to like the fact that they can see the whole track, which is good.

"It (Queensland Raceway) is pretty easy to get to.''

Fans can enjoy the family favourite Disney Pixar Cars Pit Stop, Formula 4 racing, on-track entertainment and the Ipswich debut of the recently revealed ECB SuperUtes.

The addition of a park and view opportunity is also proving popular with fans who can watch the racing from their cars.

"Ipswich is a pretty big motorsport heartland so you get a really good mix of categories (V8 Utes, Formula 4, Touring Car Masters and Kumho Series in addition to the Supercars),'' he said.

"It's just a good day out and it's pretty affordable.''

For ticket information, visit www.supercars.com or www.ticketek.com