Ticked off commuter lashes out at ticket machine, fence

UNEXPECTED DELAYS: James Ghee admitted to kicking a ticket machine and damaging a fence when his train was late. Ross Irby

PEEVED his train was late, a mad James Isaka Ghee kicked out with his feet into a ticket machine then used them to fell a fence.

Rail staff heard the alarms go off on the machine and saw Ghee.

Police were called.

His feet clad in Nike runners Ghee, 21, from Leichhardt, walked into Ipswich Magistrates Court to plead guilty to doing wilful damage at Riverview train station on June 24.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said Ghee was seen to be acting erratically, the warning alarms went off on the ticketing machine, and a 3m section of fence was broken off at ground level.

Ghee was identified after police viewed CCTV.

Sgt Laing said significant damage was done to the fence but police were still waiting for a damage bill from TransLink.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Ghee had already been doing an unpaid community service work order of 200 hours for a previous wilful damage offence.

On the day of the new offence Ghee was on his way to complete more work hours but became frustrated when his train was late to arrive as this would make him late to the do the court ordered work.

"He is very remorseful and ashamed," said Mr Hoskin.

"He readily told police (he) was guilty".

Mr Hoskin said Ghee had done more than half of the 200 work hours.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum accepted that Ghee was remorseful and had been doing community service work (as ordered) for the previous offence.

She said he had to pay significant damages for that earlier offence.

"You need to learn to control your temper," Ms MacCallum said.

She convicted and fined Ghee $500 with 28 days to pay.

No order was made on restitution for the Riverview station fence.